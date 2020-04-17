Xur's location and wares in Destiny 2 for the weekend of April 17

Since the launch of the first Destiny in 2014, Guardians have had three constants in their life: regular DLC, the need to grind, and the tantalizing chance at obtaining some of the best gear in the game by visiting a merchant called Xur every weekend. This "Agent of the Nine" continues to grace Destiny players with his presence each week.

Where did Xur emerge on Friday, April 17, 2020? And what curios is the creepy merchant peddling?

Xur is a strange merchant with a Lovecraftian squid face who appears in a different location within the Destiny 2-verse every Friday around 1 p.m. Eastern, and he departs upon the weekly reset the following Tuesday at the same time.

For anyone looking to find him, here's your primer on what Xur's up to this week.

Where is Xur on April 17, 2020 in Destiny 2?

The best-case scenario is here, Guardians: Xur is located in the Hangar of the Tower this week. Follow the below map and walk up the stairs near the Dead Orbit vendor.

Xur's location is the easiest and best possible case this week. Bungie

If you have trouble finding him, reference the above map with the cursor pinned to his location.

What does Xur have for sale on April 17, 2020, in Destiny 2?

Here's what Xur is selling from April 17, 2020 until reset on April 21, 2020:

Coldheart

Coldheart can have a fierce burn against Arc shields. Bungie

Trace Rifle, Arc Energy, 29 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Cold Fusion – Shoots a cold fusion-powered laser.

Shoots a cold fusion-powered laser. Longest Winter – Coldheart's laser does exponentially more damage the longer it remains on target.

Should you buy Coldheart? Trace rifles aren't typically viable in PVP, but in PVE encounters where an enemy might have Arc shields, there's almost nothing that'll be more effective at burning them to nothing than a weapon like Coldheart. That makes its usage a bit niche but also pretty essential in places like the Leviathan raid.

Knucklehead Radar

Knucklehead Radar is a fun Hunter exotic for PVP. Bungie

Hunter Helmet, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Upgraded Sensor Pack — Provides radar while you're aiming. Enhances radar resolution while crouched.

Should you buy Knucklehead Radar? For any Hunters out there who prefer to snipe from afar in the Crucible with weapons like Scout Rifles and Sniper Rifles, the Knucklehead Radar's unique perk is pretty essential, as it maintains radar even when aiming down the sights. The perk is rendered pretty minor in most PVE activities, but it's an exotic definitely worth having in your back pocket when trying to farm for headshots in PVP.

Armamentarium

Armamentarium is a really old school Titan chest piece. Bungie

Titan Chest, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

And Another Thing – Gain an additional grenade charge.

Should you buy the Armamentarium ? This piece of exotic Titan chest armor looks like something the Punisher would wear, and despite it looking very realistic, it still plays really well in Destiny 2's sci-fi universe. Armamentarium is one of the oldest exotics and still remains a great choice. Any exotic piece of armor that grants a second charge on grenades is worth considering, especially if you develop a high-Discipline build around it to maximize grenade recharge speed. And unlike many other exotics in the game, this one's viable for every subclass and subclass tree.

Crown of Tempests

Crown of Tempests looks like a thing from your nightmares. Bungie

Warlock Helmet, 23 Legendary Shards

Abilities:

Conduction Times – Arc ability kills restore Arc abilities.