How to Complete the Destiny 2 Best in Class Quest and Claim Taraxippos

The Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2023 event is live, and with it comes the ability to earn the new Taraxippos Scout Rifle. This legendary lightweight frame Strand Scout Rifle has fantastic handling and is relatively easy to control. It can roll with a wide variety of interesting perk combos with one of the best being Fourth Times a Charm and Explosive Payload. In order to get your hands on this weapon, you must complete the Top of Class quest, which is available right now from Eva Lavante at the Tower. It’s not an overly complex quest, but it does require you to complete a handful of objectives that might cause some confusion. Here, we’ll go through a step-by-step guide for completing the Top of Class quest to earn the Taraxippos Scout Rifle in Destiny 2.

Initiate Top of Class Quest

To initiate the questline, speak with Eva Levante in the Tower. Once you do, she’ll give you a piece of armor (specifically a class item), along with the quest.

Step 1: Equip a Card

After triggering the quest, you’ll need to pick a card offered by Eva. Bungie

After that, the quest will begin and the first step is to use the Glimmer given by Eva to pick up a Contender or Platinum card. She has several cards on offer, so pick whichever one you like depending on your preferred activities.

Make sure you equip the Guardian Games class item, as well.

Step 2: Earn a Gold Medallion

Next, you need to complete an activity with the aforementioned class item equipped to earn a Medallion. Either complete a Supremacy match or Guardian Games playlist activity to do so.

Step 3: Speak with Eva Levante

After you’ve earned the Medallion, head back to the Tower to speak with Eva again. She’ll also give you some Medallion Case quests.

Step 4: Deposit the Medallion

After earning a Medallion, you’ll have to deposit it at the Guardian Games podium. Bungie

From here, head to the Guardian Games podium in the Tower Courtyard to deposit the Medallion you just earned. Make sure you select the proper slot tied to which of the three classes your want to support: Titans, Warlocks, or Hunters.

Step 5: Claim Your First Event Challenge

Head to the Quest tab screen and select the Guardian Games event challenge. Make sure you collect your reward, the SMG The Title, as well. Doing so will trigger the next part of the questline.

Step 6: Speak with Commander Zavala

Next, you’ll want to head over to Commander Zavala in the Tower Courtyard. Zavala will give you access to the Shoot to Score quest, as well.

Step 7: Speak with Shaxx

Have a chat with Lord Shaxx to complete this part of the quest. Bungie

Once you’ve spoken with Zavala, you’ll then need to talk with Lord Shaxx, the PVP Crucible vendor in the Tower. He’ll give you the Vying for Supremacy quest.

Step 8: Speak with Eva Levante

For the final step, return to Eva Levante one last time and speak with her to receive one copy of Taraxippos with random rolls. After you’ve done that, you’ll be able to proceed with the “Top of Class” questline. Along the way, completing various milestones and participating in the Guardian Games playlists offer an opportunity to earn randomized Taraxippos rolls.