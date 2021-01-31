Demon Slayer is decimating records. In the last year, the anime and manga franchise has exploded in popularity. The manga topped sales charts, surpassing goliaths like One Piece. Meanwhile, the anime received a feature film with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, which quickly became the highest-grossing film in Japanese history, surpassing even Spirited Away. The burgeoning franchise is now ready to conquer video games with Demon Slayer: Hinokami Keppuutan on the PlayStation 4.

Here's everything we know about the game.

When is the Demon Slayer PS4 release date?

There currently isn't a precise release date for the game, but we do have a vague "2021" window for when it'll launch on PS4.

This will likely launch in mid to late 2021, as developer CyberConnect2's CEO, Hiroshi Matsuyama mentioned in October 2020 that while some process was being made, things were somewhat hectic on the development side.

Is there a trailer for Demon Slayer PS4?

Yes! You can watch the trailer below, which is more of a short debut teaser than anything else.

In the trailer, we get the in-game rendition of the Demon Slayer's opening arc as the protagonist Tanjiro at the Final Selection arc, fighting the massive demon present in the arc's conclusion. The trailer also provides our first look at Breath of Water.

There isn't much to go off, but if this indicates how the rest of the game might look, we're in for a treat.

What's the story in Demon Slayer PS4?

From what we know so far, Demon Slayer PS4 will adapt portions of the Demon Slayer manga. It's likely that the game will specifically adapt the same story beats covered in the first season's 26 episodes.

If you don't know the premise Demon Slayer focuses on Tanjiro Kamado. After returning from a trip, he finds that his entire family has been slain by demons, the only survivor is his sister, Nezuko. Unfortunately, Nezuko has been transformed into a demon. Desperate to restore his sister's humanity, Tanjiro joins the Demon Corps, which will hopefully get him closer to solving this mystical tragedy.

What's the gameplay like for Demon Slayer PS4?

A Breath of Water slice. CyberConnect2

Demon Slayer PS4 has yet to reveal gameplay footage, but it's been described as a “demon-slaying action game” and a “versus-fighting action game.” This likely means developer CyberConnect2 is crafting the game to be similar to their Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm series, which featured both Dynasty Warriors-style gameplay and one-on-one 3D Arena battles.

Presumably, named characters will feature one-on-one fights with some cinematic action, similar to CyberConnect2's other games like Asura's Wrath.

Further gameplay details might be revealed on February 8. According to the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, there's going to be big Demon Slayer PS4 news in the magazine on that date. It could easily mean a trailer is set to debut online a few days after that.

Is Demon Slayer a PS4 exclusive?

For now, yes, Demon Slayer PS4 is a PS4 exclusive game. Perhaps it can go multiplatform in later entries as the Naruto Ultimate Ninja Storm series did.