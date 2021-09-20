Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 release date, trailer, platforms, and price

There’s a lot more to explore in the Dark World. Deltarune Chapter 1, Toby Fox’s sort-of sequel to the smash hit RPG Undertale, came out in October 2018. It’s been a long wait, but Chapter 2 finally arrived on September 17, 2021. If you’ve already been able to clip through Deltarune Chapter 2, you might be preparing for another multi-year wait.

Fear not: Fox has confirmed that Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will be a single release, and that they will be completed at a speedier pace than the previous two. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming installments of Deltarune.

When is the Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 release date?

A release date for Deltarune Chapters 3,4, and 5 has yet to be revealed. All we know from Fox’s September 2021 update is that the current plan is to release all three in one go. It’s unknown if this will make the wait for them far longer than the one for Deltarune Chapter 2 or if it will still be a nearly three-year gap.

Queen is the fabulous robotic antagonist of Deltarune Chapter 2. Toby Fox

"After gaining experience from this chapter [Chapter 2], I think making future chapters will be easier," said Fox in the September 2020 Status Update.

Assuming it takes at least two years for these three chapters to drop, we should expect Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 in September 2023 at the earliest. Additionally, Fox has claimed that Deltarune Chapter 2 is possibly the largest in the game, at least in cutscene count. Perhaps this again means later chapters will be much shorter.

Is there a trailer for Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5?

No, not yet. We just know they exist. There isn’t a trailer available. If Fox follows the same procedure as he did for Chapter 2, don’t expect to see much about these upcoming installments until just days before launch.

What platforms will Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 be on?

Deltarune Chapter 1 is currently available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. Meanwhile, Deltarune Chapter 2 only launched on Mac and PC. Presumably, this was done to release the additional chapters faster.

Deltarune Chapters 3,4, and 5 haven’t had their platforms revealed yet, but they’ll likely launch as PC and Mac exclusives then spread out later on.

Who could resist such a tantalizing treat? Toby Fox

How much will Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 cost?

Despite the bargain deal where Toby Fox provided Deltarune Chapter 2 for free, that won’t happen for the next release. Fox cited his reason for releasing Chapter 2 for free as “The world has been really tough for everybody recently.”

The price for Deltarune Chapters 3,4, and 5 is currently unclear. All we concretely know is that it will be “more than Undertale,” which currently costs $14.99. Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 will probably cost somewhere lower than the normal AAA pricing of $70 for a game.

In the next few years, make sure to set aside $70 just to be safe. Call it your Deltarune dollars. If you don’t spend all $70 on Deltarune Chapters 3, 4, and 5 perhaps you can buy yourself a pie.

Chapter list in Deltarune. Toby Fox

Will Deltarune Chapters 3,4, and 5 end the series?

While it might be nice to imagine this upcoming bulk release as a conclusion to Deltarune, that won’t be happening.

When you boot up Deltarune Chapter 2, there’s a menu with numerous available chapters, starting with Chapter 1 and concluding with Chapter 7. Maybe we can currently expect the series to end with Deltarune Chapter 7? It’s entirely possible that Fox has more chapters planned after Chapter 7, but that’s the finish line for now.