It's been five years since Toby Fox's Undertale was released and two years since the follow-up game, Deltarune, was released with a lengthy "Chapter One" on PC and Nintendo Switch. For anyone wondering then more Deltarune might be heading your way, here's everything we know about Deltarune Chapter 2.

When is the Deltarune Chapter 2 release date?

Deltarune Chapter 2 currently does not have an official release date. According to a recent Famitsu article featuring an update from Toby Fox, development on Chapter 2 began around the middle of 2020 and has progressed at a faster rate than Chapter 1.

Based on that, it's possible that Deltarune Chapter 2 will release either in late 2020 or early 2021. Deltarune Chapter 1 released in 2018 and required three years of development (from ideation to coding). It's been almost two years so far. Assuming that Chapter 2 will continue being easier to develop, it will certainly be out by October 31, 2021.

In addition to the Famitsu update, Fox intends on giving a more in-depth Deltarune Chapter 2 update on Undertale's 5th anniversary, which will occur on September 15, 2020.

Is there a Deltarune Chapter 2 trailer?

Despite what the numerous fan-made videos imply, there is not yet a trailer for Deltarune Chapter 2.

However, there are a few screenshots featuring updated models found in Chapter 2. Here's one that was featured in Famitsu.

Deltarune screenshots. Toby Fox

What's the gameplay like in Deltarune Chapter 2?

Similar to Deltarune Chapter 1, the second chapter will feature turn-based combat, resembling the Final Fantasy series. There will be some bullet hell components, but that'll no longer be the main event. Other changes include the removal of random encounters.

You'll now be able to see enemies on the overworld before fighting them, giving you a chance to avoid them all-together.

Is Deltarune Chapter 2 the last chapter in Deltarune?

No, it's not. In the Famitsu article, Deltarune Chapter 2 and Deltarune as a whole are treated as separate entities, implying there will be more than the two chapters. We don't know how many chapters Deltarune will include, but Fox has completed the outline of events of all chapters and the "first draft" of all cutscene dialogue.

Perhaps this means the gap between Deltarune Chapter 2 and 3 will be short?

How many endings will Deltarune have?

Deltarune chapter 2 with some new models. Toby Fox

Undertale famously had three distinct endings. Deltarune will have just one. While this might dissuade some gamers from enjoying Deltarune, Fox has confirmed that your choices still matter. In an FAQ, Fox said "There's something more important than reaching the end." This coyly implies that parts of the game might be significantly diffferent between playthroughts.

You choice still matters, it just won't affect where the characters end up.

Is Deltarune a sequel to Undertale?

Not quite. Deltarune takes place in a world distinct from Undertale's, but Fox has confirmed there will still be some connection between the two.

"Deltarune's world is a different one [from Undertale]," said Fox in an FAQ. "With different characters, that have lived different lives. A whole new story will happen ... I don't know what you call this kind of game. It's just a game you can play after you complete Undertale, if you want to."

As seen in Deltarune Chapter 1, characters from the first title will appear in the game, but they won't have lived the same lives as they did in the original. To understand every reference, Deltarune players should still beat Undertale before playing.