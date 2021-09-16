'Deathloop' Yerhva answers: Every correct response to all 10 questions

Watch out for the Queen of Riddles. While you’re playing Deathloop, you might encounter a machine in Karl’s Bay called The Yerhva. It might look like a run-of-the-mill computer, but this bad boy is loaded up with difficult trivia centered on Deathloop lore.

It has 10 multiple choice questions, which you need to answer in random order. The quiz is no problem at all if you have the answer key, though. You won’t earn any weapons or slabs for besting the nefarious machine, but the rewards are intriguing nevertheless.

Deathloop Yerhva location

You can find the Yerhva in Karl’s Bay. It should be close to both possible entrance tunnels. The Yerhva will be in a building that reads “Queen of Riddles” and features big arrows pointing towards the entrance. It’s located next to another place called “The Introspector.”

Enter the building to see the Yerhva in the dead center. Depending on when you go, there might be a few foes waiting for you inside. Nevertheless, the actual building is open all times of the day.

The famed Queen of Riddles building in Karl’s bay. Bethesda Softworks

How do you play the Yerhva in Deathloop?

To play the Yerhva, you simply need to walk up to the machine. Interact with the screen and the questions will commence. You’ll be given a question and eight possible answers. Select a corresponding number on the keyboard below the Yerhva screen to answer the question. Click the screen again to move on to the next question.

Every Yerhva question and answer

There’s a daunting 10 questions for you to answer to finish the Yerhva, but we’ve got the answer key. Follow the questions and answers below to ace the quiz. The order will likely be different from your own, while the actual answers and numbers attached to them will be the same.

Before AEON’s arrival, Blackreef slept in frozen utero, awaiting new purpose. Who then made landfall, reawakening her from slumber?

2 – Colt Vahn and Egor Serling, on a voyage of discovery

Sink your toes into the dark earth and let the vibrations of her voice course through your bones. From whence did this island derive her name?

8 – Coastal coral formations

The Bay, the Rock, and labyrinthine Updaam wear AEON colors proudly, but that decor belies their history. From Whence came the peculiar names that grace them?

5 – They date back to a lost fishing colony

The Wriggling, writhing energies of the Loop have been harnessed to gift us with abilities beyond our biological potential. What birthed our trinkets and slabs?

7 – Dr. Wenjie Evans personally engineered each one

Blackreef boasts a bountiful feast for the senses. Which transcendent work towers above the island’s myriad other artistic pursuits?

7 – The nose, chin, and eyes of Charlie Montague

From what seed did AEON spring?

6 – The shared ambitions of Harriet Morse, Egor Serling, and Dr. Wenjie Evans

Harriet Morse is the gatekeeper, Blackreef the gate. A Veil hangs across the threshold. What do we discover when it parts?

4 – The Great Beyond

AEON graces this island as kaleidoscopic jewels upon the neck of the world’s greatest beauty. What seeks the Program?

3 – The advancement of human potentiality and enlightenment

Decades ago, warmongers toyed with the temporal tides eddying about Blackreef. Their sigil-marked temples stand still. What named their doomed enterprise?

3 – Operation Horizon

Karl’s Bay has worn many faces, most as lost to time as the mysterious Karl himself. What was its most recent incarnation prior to AEON’s arrival?

3 – A military airbase

What is the reward for completing the Yerhva in Deathloop?

If you’re a lorehound, the Yerhva has a little treat for you. Upon completion, you’ll get some exclusive backstory on some Deathloop characters. Yerhva is also one of the many challenges required for the trophy, “A Charlie Montague Game.”