Everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 and future updates

After a long wait, Cyberpunk 2077 ’s is finally fixed … kind of. The game finally received its promised Patch 1.2, which fixed a laundry list of issues in CD Projekt Red’s ambitious open-world game. The work isn’t quite done though. Fans are still finding plenty of quirks in the game, so it’s clear that there’s still a ways to go until it’s in tip top shape.

With that in mind, fans are already looking ahead to the next update. The future is a question mark, but only up to a point. We know a fair amount about what’s in the works thanks to CD Projekt Red’s roadmap for the rest of 2021. Combine that with a few leaks and we have a good picture of what’s in the pipeline. Here’s what might be part of Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 1.3.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 release date?

CD Projekt Red hasn’t given an exact release date for the next patch, but we can assume it’ll land sometime in 2021.

In January 2021, the studio released a roadmap outlining what’s coming in future updates. Judging by how much is in the works for this year, we can safely assume we’re getting a big update by the end of the year.

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 2021 roadmap. CD Projekt Red

Of course, that comes with a caveat. CD Projekt Red still has quite a bit of work to do and they’re already behind their original schedule plans. The game’s next-gen update was pushed to later this year and Patch 1.2 was delayed a few weeks due to a cyberattack against the company. It’s likely that the schedule has shifted around at this point in the wake of the chaos. Even so, it’d be shocking if the game didn’t receive another big update by summer’s end.

Is there a Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen update in Patch 1.3?

Now the question is: What will actually be included in Cyberpunk 2077’s Patch 1.3 update? The most immediate question is whether or not the game will get its next-gen upgrade soon. That’s certainly a big priority on the game’s checklist.

Don’t expect that in the next update, however. Back when the upgrade was initially delayed, CD Projekt Red confirmed that it wouldn’t come until “the second half of the year.” That places it sometime after June at the very earliest. There’s always a chance we could see a best-case scenario where the update is perfectly on track and comes alongside an early-summer patch.

But considering everything that’s happened with the game so far, don’t get your hopes up.

Will Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 include free DLC?

One thing that’s definitely in Cyberpunk 2077’s future is free DLC. CD Projekt Red had committed to the content strategy, but those plans have been held up by the dire need for fixes.

Luckily, DLC is still on the menu. According to the game’s roadmap, free content is coming later in 2021. What’s more, we might know exactly how many updates are coming and what each is named. Reddit user PricklyRadar posted a screenshot of a DLC list, which they claim appeared on the Epic Games Store after Patch 1.2 went live. The screenshot lists nine DLC in total.

Ripperdocs Expansion

Body Shops Expansion

Fashion Forward Expansion

Gangs of Night City

Body of Chrome

Rides of the Dark Future

The Relic

Neck Deep

Night City Expansion

There’s no way to know if that’s legitimate or not. Some of the names sound particularly vague, so it could easily be a ruse. Even if this exact rumor turns out to be false, there’s still a good chance a free content update comes as part of the game’s next major update. Free DLC is listed before next-gen upgrades in CDPR’s roadmap, so that seems to be next in line.

Will there be Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.3 bug fixes?

You bet. The game may have gotten two massive updates, but it’s still in rough shape. Sony has yet to add the game back to the PlayStation Store, which is a bad sign for where it's at. While we don’t exactly know what maintenance is in progress, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that more fixes are part of its updated 2021 plans. We’ll probably be hearing about this game for a very long time.