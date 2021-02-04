Cyberpunk 2077 was a mess on consoles at launch , but it has gotten a bit better over time as new patches and hotfixes roll out. Still, we're waiting for the game's most significant patch yet that will drastically improve the dismal performance of the game on base PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Fans are expecting these much-desired improvements to come as part of Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2. If it truly does make the game a lot better, this could be the most important patch out of all of Cyberpunk 2077's post-launch support. This is everything that we know about Patch 1.2 thus far.

When is the Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 release date?

CD Projekt Red has not confirmed a specific release date for Patch 1.2, but have told fans to expect it sometime in February 2021 . This was the window given in CD Projekt Red's December 14 apology for the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077. As Patch 1.1 managed to make its January 1.1 release window, it seems like Patch 1.2 will also do the same.

CD Projekt Red's first apology for the poor state of Cyberpunk 2077 on consoles CD Projekt Red

Still, we probably shouldn't expect it until the latter half of the month as Patch 1.1 didn't arrive until January 22. We can expect CD Projekt to announce the patch and its changes across PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia on the day it comes out.

What will Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.2 fix?

Cyberpunk 2077's Patch 1.2 is expected to be a very significant one for the game. As is well documented by now, Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled development and was rushed to release. As a result, the game was extremely buggy at launch and the base PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game were nearly unplayable.

On December 14, CD Projekt Red put out the aforementioned apology that promised two major updates in the first two months of 2020. "These should fix the most prominent problems gamers are facing on last-gen consoles," the statement says.

"They won't make the game on last-gen look like it's running on a high-spec PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now."

While Patch 1.1 made some stability improvements to performance and memory usage, it wasn't the massive overhaul on consoles that we were hoping for and even added a game-breaking glitch.

It seems to have laid a lot of the groundwork for Patch 1.2 though so hopefully this new patch will be the most significant overhaul for the console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 yet. Whenever Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is released, we will update this post with its patch notes.

What is the Cyberpunk 2077 updates rodmap?

We're through the well-detailed part of the Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch roadmap shared by CD Projekt Red. CD Projekt Red

With the launch of Patch 1.2, we will be about halfway through CD Projekt Red's shared roadmap, which you can see above, and at the end of the well-detailed part. Throughout the rest of 2020 after the launch of Patch 1.2, CD Projekt Red is just saying we can expect "multiple updates and improvements."

What exactly these updates and improvements are is yet to be determined, but CD Projekt Red will most likely squash bugs that pop up following patch 1.2 and then continue to optimize and fix glitches in Cyberpunk 2077. Free DLC for the game will also drop at some point after patch 1.2.

An official next-gen release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is expected in the second half of the year, and Cyberpunk 2077's expansions and multiplayer expected to be released beyond that window. The effectiveness of Patch 1.2 will ultimately determine how much longer we'll have to wait for the DLC and ports, so Patch 1.2 needs to live up to expectations.