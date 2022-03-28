Here's exactly how long it takes to beat Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will perhaps always be known for a difficult launch that took place after several disappointing delays. But that’s the cost of ambition! One cannot fall from great heights without first daring to climb.

And despite all the memes and bad (if honest) press, CD Projekt Red has stood by their game with patch after patch. The newer, improved version is attracting lots of new players, many wondering how long Cyberpunk 2077 really is.

How long does it take to beat Cyberpunk 2077?

It’s a big question for an even bigger game. The sprawling streets of Night City are among the biggest open-world maps this side of a Rockstart joint, and a top-notch sci-fi story driven by Keanu Reeves stellar performance as Johnny Silverhand allow for plenty of sightseeing along the way. Players have their choice of three paths from the very start (Corpo, Nomad and Street Kid) meaning replayability is practically a must for anyone interested in where the twists and turns can take you.

Cyberpunk 2077 Main Campaign Playtime

Everyone here cited going through the main story on average difficulty, so YMMV if you crank it up. But it seems the safe answer to the question “how long does it take to beat Cyberpunk 2077?” is 25 hours.

IGN: 25-30 hours

Eurogamer: 25-30 hours

Howlongtobeat.com: 22 ½ hours

PC Gamer: 15-20 hours

Gamespot: 30-40 hours

Cyberpunk 2077 100 percent Completion Playtime

Much more of a spread here. It should be noted that Forbes time is a “did everything on the map” time and not a “got all the trophies” time, which gives a better idea for how long Cyberpunk 2077 is for players who want to do everything but don’t want to be tryharding for achievements.

Howlongtobeat.com: 103 hours

Forbes.com: 46 hours

PC Gamer: 70-80 hours

How many main missions are in Cyberpunk 2077?

So know you know how long it takes to beat Cyberpunk 2077, what exactly will you be doing? This list of main missions gives some insight into the story awaiting V on the streets of Night City. The game is divided, unevenly, into two acts plus a prologue and epilogue.

Prologue

The Streetkid/The Nomad/The Corpo-Rat: Lifepath Choice

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

Act One

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Information

The Heist

Interlude

Love Like Fire

Act Two

Playing For Time

Automatic Love

The Space In Between

Disasterpiece

Double Life

Down on the Street

Gimme Danger

M’Ap Tann Pèlen

I Walk The Line

Never Fade Away

Transmission

Ghost Town

Lightning Breaks

Life During Wartime

Play It Safe

Search and Destroy

Epilogue

In an effort to avoid spoilers, here’s a list of the potential missions you’ll get after you start the prologue. You’ll play anywhere from two to four of the missions on this list depending on the path you’re on and the ending that’s in store for you.

Nocturne OP551N

(Don't Fear) The Reaper

For Whom The Bell Tolls

We Gotta Live Together

Last Caress

Totalimmortal

Knockin' On Heaven's Door

Forward To Death

Path Of Glory

Where Is My Mind?

New Dawn Fades

Belly Of The Beast

All Along The Watchtower

Obviously, multiple endings invite another playthrough or two, but it’s fair to say anyone who picks up a copy of Cyberpunk 2077 can expect 30-40 hours of main story missions and a little bit of distracting fun, too. I mean, are you just gonna ignore the opportunity to ride a roller coaster with Keanu?

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PC, Xbox and PlayStation.