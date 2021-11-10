Do this Atomic camo glitch in COD: Vanguard ASAP before it's patched out

Developer Sledgehammer Games has plenty for you to unlock in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s hefty multiplayer mode. There are dozens of weapons, along with hundreds of attachments, perks, killstreaks, and camos. Unlocking them all will no doubt take a while. One of the most sought-after cosmetics is the Atomic weapon camo, which features dynamic, moving colors that swirl around. Unlocking it legitimately is a grind, but a YouTuber by the name of GlitchHunterz has discovered a way to equip the camo instantly. Here’s how to perform the glitch on Xbox and PC (it doesn’t work on PlayStation, sadly).

How to perform the Vanguard Atomic camo glitch

Performing the glitch is relatively simple, as long as you’re on Xbox or PC. As explained in the tutorial by YouTuber xMrGodz, navigate to the Gunsmith of whichever weapon you want the camo for.

From there, head to the Customize menu and select Camouflage. Navigate down to the Completionist grouping, where the Atomic camo is found. Hover over the “None” option and then press left on the D-pad (Xbox) or the left arrow key (PC) along with A or the space bar continuously. After a few presses, it should equip and unlock the Atomic camo. This apparently works with any camo, not just the Atomic version. In addition, players have reported being able to use the glitch to unlock Zombies camos as well.

Evidently, this doesn’t just equip the camo, but it unlocks it permanently. It’s unclear if the camo will remain unlocked after this glitch inevitably gets patched.

Since your progress is tied to your Activision account and not your platform, you can perform this glitch on Xbox or PC and it will carry over to PlayStation. This is particularly noteworthy, as you cannot perform the glitch on PS4 or PS5.

Why you should do Vanguard Atomic camo glitch ASAP

The Atomic camo takes a long time to earn the normal way. Activision

The reason this glitch is so useful is that it eliminates the need to grind to unlock it. You need to unlock all other camos for all weapons to gain access to the Atomic option. This requires you to earn several hundred eliminations for each weapon, using specific attachments, or under other circumstances. In short, it will take a lot of time and skill to do this legitimately, and hundreds, if not thousands of matches on the Das Haus map.

While this grind is part of the fun, it’s easy to see why so many players will opt to perform the glitch.

Since camo grinding is part of the Call of Duty online experience, it’s inevitable this glitch will get patched. At this point, it’s unclear if Sledgehammer Games and Activision are aware of the glitch, so it’s unclear when this will get patched.

One thing is certain: You should absolutely jump on this ASAP since it’s likely to get patched soon. Since the glitch is so easy to perform, it’s highly unlikely players will get banned for performing it. You could theoretically perform the glitch by accident if you’re goofing off in the Vanguard menus.