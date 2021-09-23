If you enjoyed Star Wars Squadrons , keep an eye on Chorus. Every year or two, a new game takes flight combat to the next level. In 2017, Everspace provided fast-paced roguelike action. In 2020, Star Wars Squadrons provided a simulation-like experience in a beloved fictional universe. Now, Chorus from Fishlabs and Deep Silver focuses on the exhilarating fun of zipping around a star system in a spaceship that has a personality of its own.

In Chorus, players boost, drift, and fight in a living spaceship across large levels with gorgeous backdrops. The story explores the psychological impact of cults, and the challenge of breaking free from whatever is holding you back. If you’re a sci-fi fan, here’s everything we know about Chrous, including its release date and the origins of its unusual title.

When is the Chorus release date?

Deep Silver and Fishlabs have finally confirmed that Chorus will be released on December 3, 2021 . It will be one of the last major game releases of 2021 in a busier December than usual. It launches on the same day as Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp and a few days ahead of Halo Infinite.

Is there are a Chorus trailer?

Yes, there is. On September 24, Deep Silver released the “Chorus 101” trailer. This video gives a clear overview of what players can expect from the experience. It’s our best look at gameplay since Gamescom 2020, so definitely check it out if you want a clearer idea of how the game plays.

If you’re looking for something that’s a little more cinematic, you can always check out its reveal trailer, which sets the stage for Nara and Forsaken’s adventure.

What platforms is Chorus available for?

With the expectation of Nintendo Switch, Chorus will be on all notable gaming platforms at release. Deep Silver plans to release the game for PC, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

What is Chrous’ story?

Chorus is not like many other sci-fi franchises. In this universe, a cult called The Circle rose to power after humankind explored the galaxy. They use the power of an alien race called The Faceless to maintain control and were led by “the Prophet” and a ruthless warrior named Nara.

Nara decided to defect from The Circle after seeing the destruction she caused. She was in exile for seven years and ultimately chose to fight back against them at the start of the game. Chorus follows Nara as she reunites with Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, travels around the galaxy to save others, and ultimately takes down The Circle and The Faceless.

Creative Director Marek Berka stressed that the relationship between Nara and Forsaken is at the center of the game. “Their combined arc is enriching the whole game,” he tells Inverse. “They are in conflict at the beginning, evolving and getting into a completely different type of relationship towards the end,” he explains.

This is certainly far from a Star Wars clone.

Why is the game titled Chorus?

The game’s title, which is oddly stylized as “Chorvs” in art, also has more profound meanings. In the game’s world, “the Chorus” is a perfect state of harmony that The Circle wants to achieve. The game’s soundtrack heavily features vocals from a chanting chorus as well. Berka also explains the more metaphorical reasons Fishlabs chose the title.

“The game universe we are trying to portray is very mystical and has a metaphysical side to it,” he said. “For Chorus, we are referring to the definition of a higher state of harmony. Opposites are united in a true state of harmony, and that leads to an exalted state.”

Nara’s ship Forsaken is a sentient being that players will converse with throughout the game. Deep Silver

What is Chorus’ gameplay?

Chorus solely focuses on flight combat that’s less concerned with realism and more concerned with making sure that players have a good time. Chorus will not feature any gameplay outside of the ship . A developer says that this is so they could focus on polishing the frantic space exploration.

“When we set out to do the game, we really wanted to achieve this high-speed action combat, and we decided to focus on just that,” Lead Game Designer Christain Oberle tells Inverse. “Because the core gameplay is about you and the ship...everything takes place, apart from some story moments, inside the ship.”

If you played developer Fishlabs’ Galaxy on Fire mobile games, expect this to be a more polished, console-quality version of that. The power of The Faceless opens up some unique opportunities, as players can drift, teleport, and use special abilities when they are piloting Forsaken.

Inverse’s hands-on proved that the game is quite satisfying as players can reach high speeds in some intense dogfights. It’s much less simulation-focused than something like Star Wars Squadrons but still scratches that sci-fi flight combat itch. Chorus definitely has the potential to be a sleeper hit when it launches later this year.