Get XP by finding these 5 intel locations in Call of Duty: Warzone

While you may be a bit overwhelmed from the 200 player matches in Call of Duty: Warzone added at the end of June, a new intel mission called Hidden Cargo has players exploring the map for Intel, just like players did for the Bunkers.

If you're looking for the locations of Intel for this new event, here's where you need to go.

In this week's intel mission, Hidden Cargo , players have to travel across the map in order to find five pieces of intel. Some locations have been used in Intel missions before, while others are new. If you want to find every intel location before the end of Season 4, this is where you can find them across Verdansk.

Where are the intel locations in Call of Duty: Warzone?

Hidden Cargo is very similar to previous intel missions, as you'll just have to get to specific locations on the map to find the collectible and learn more about Verdansk, the map Call of Duty: Warzone currently takes place on. Keep in mind that you can only get one piece of Intel during each Warzone match, so you'll have to play at least five matches to get all of these.

Here's a look at all 5 Intel locations. Activision / Inverse

Location 1: The first piece of Intel for Hidden Cargo is very close to where the final piece of intel for the Hunting the Enemy intel mission. It's on top of the train station, so you should get it quickly if you just parachute on top of the train station from the outset of the match. Once you find this, the Hidden Cargo intel mission is in full swing.

Location 2: The next piece of intel is found on a crane at the Port. Specifically, you'll want to climb the middle crane. Once you climb to the top, you should find the Intel right next to a teddy bear.

Location 3: Hidden Cargo's third intel location is also at the Port, though you can't get it during the same match as the last one. It is located on some shipping containers that are on the northern side of the port.

Location 4: Like the last two pieces of Intel, the fourth one can also be found in the port. The intel you are looking for is on the first floor of the big building near the aforementioned shipping container. The intel should be on a desk next to the computer in one of this floor's rooms.

Location 5: The final piece of Intel is in a building located east of the TV station and north of the Stadium. It'll be on the second floor of the largest of the seven buildings in the area, and can be obtained by approaching the cabinet that has fallen over.

What do you get for finding Intel in Call of Duty: Warzone?

The intel missions don't give the most exciting rewards. They just reward the player with XP and more insight into Verdansk as a location. As the lore of Warzone starts to build-up prior to the presumed announcement of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, you'll definitely want to participate in these intel missions.