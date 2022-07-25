Everything we know about the rumored Black Panther game

Black Panther will supposedly star in his own open-world, single-player game. This news comes by way of GamesBeat Journalist Jeff Grubb, who is known for accurately reporting on many unannounced projects. The Black Panther game is apparently in the works by a newly formed studio under Electronic Arts and is very early in development. These rumors come on the heels of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s new SDCC trailer. Despite this game being unconfirmed, there’s quite a bit we know about it, thanks to Grubb’s reports. From its potential release window to its story, here’s what we know about the supposed Black Panther video game.

When is the Black Panther game release window?

Considering this game is early in development according to Jeff Grubb, we probably won’t get to play it for several more years. Based on how long it takes current-gen games to be made, our guess is that it won’t be ready until 2024 at the earliest — likely later.

Who is the Black Panther game developer?

Black Panther in Marvel’s Avengers. Square Enix

Jeff Grubb says the Black Panther game is in development at a new Electronic Arts-owned studio, supposedly based out of Seattle — hence the “Project Rainier” codename. While the studio’s name is unknown, Grubb says ex-Monolith Productions VP Kevin Stephens is likely involved. Monolith is the studio behind the Middle-earth series, and it’s possible some of the mechanics from those games will be featured in Black Panther.

What are the Black Panther game rumors?

Black Panther made an appearance as a playable character in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Nintendo

Most notably, the upcoming Black Panther game will not feature live-service elements. Instead, it will mirror the beloved Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game, being a strictly single-player experience. As Grubb notes, EA wants to replicate the same success as Jedi: Fallen Order with a Black Panther game.

It’s also possible Disney and Marvel are attempting to copy the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, a single-player open-world superhero game.

The rumored game will supposedly start off with the death of Black Panther, and it’ll be the player’s job to step into the role of a successor, likely serving as an origin story. It’s unclear if the player will be able to create their own character, or if this will place you in the shoes of an existing hero from the comics. It’s also possible the studio will create a brand new character for this game.

Just like the Middle-earth games, Black Panther will feature a large open-world, hopefully giving players lots to do.