Since Xbox One controllers connect via Bluetooth, you can use yours to game on your phone — and the best Xbox One controller phone mounts make that easy and convenient. Obviously, compatibility with your Xbox One controller is going to be a make-or-break factor. That said, you’ll also want to consider phone compatibility and extra features that accommodate your needs and gaming style.

First thing’s first: Unless a mount fits your specific Xbox One controller, it won’t do you any good. Luckily, even off-brand mounts are pretty transparent about compatible models — and if you’re not sure, you can always check the reviews. Since most mounts are designed to hold your phone in landscape position using an adjustable clamp, phone compatibility can be a little more flexible; just be sure that your phone’s width fits within the measurement range, which I’ve listed below each product.

Finally, consider extra features that’ll make your gaming experience more comfortable and convenient. Are you looking for a foldable mount that’s great for travel? How about one with multiple hinges so you can find the perfect gaming angle? Maybe a a mount that grips your phone magnetically so you can attach and detach it in mere seconds is what you want? You’ll find these features in the controller mounts below, and all of them will fit your Xbox One controller.

1. The most popular

This foldable controller mount has more than 8,500 reviews and an overall rating of 4.3 stars because it’s affordable, well-designed, and compatible with a wide range of controllers. The rubber interior is grippy yet scratch-resistant on both your controller and your phone, while the 160-degree adjustable hinge allows you to set a comfortable angle. This one also features a foldable, travel-friendly design, a built-in kickstand, and included thumb grips, and most shoppers have found it a breeze to pop their phones right in.

Compatible controllers: Xbox One, Xbox, Xbox Series X, IOS, Xbox 360, Xbox Elite

Compatible phone sizes: 1.57 to 3.55 inches wide

One reviewer wrote: “I love this clip! I've been playing games on Microsoft's Project xCloud beta, and this clip has been perfect! I have a Samsung Galaxy S9 with an Otterbox Symmetry Series case attached to an XboxOne controller, and I haven't had any issues at all. I also love the metal stand that folds out of the back. It's great for resting the controller on a desk or table while playing. Highly recommended!”

2. The most durable

OtterBox is known for its ultra-durable phone cases, and this OtterBox mobile gaming clip brings that same durability to your mobile gaming setup. It’s designed specifically for Xbox controllers, so it won’t interfere with your controller’s functionality — and it’s sturdy and large enough to hold some of the biggest phones with the clunkiest cases (OtterBox included). The extendable arms, adjustable angles, and rubberized grips have endured hours of testing to ensure a stable hold during gameplay. It folds up for easy storage and travel, and it also transforms into a tabletop stand for your phone.

Compatible controllers: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Elite Series 2, and Xbox Core

Compatible phone sizes: up to 3.875 inches

One reviewer wrote: “I went through 2 different types of these before I decided to just buy the OtterBox clip. It is built to last, so if you game on the move, there's not a better option available. [...] The price is high for a gaming clip but once you use it (and drop it) you realize that Otter Box must actually test ALL the products they sell. I appreciate the engineering that clearly went into design and execution and will continue to look forward to purchasing all Otter Box Gaming products at full retail price because they are superior.”

3. The best adjustability

Most gaming clips have a single hinge so you can adjust the tilt of the screen — but the 8Bitdo mobile gaming clip was designed with two different axes. As a result, you can adjust both the tilt and the height, and since it comes with two different clips, it also has an extremely wide compatibility (including the newer wireless Xbox controllers) and, according to reviewers, it’s well-designed and sturdy.

Compatible controllers: Xbox One, Xbox Elite, and (with other included clip) Bluetooth Xbox controllers

Compatible phone sizes: 1.93 to 3.39 inches

One reviewer wrote: “Works great with the Xbox series wireless controller and my pixel 4a. Feels sturdy and adjustments are easy to make to get the best ergonomics.”

4. The best magnetic phone mount

While most mobile gaming clips use a clamp to attach your phone, the OtterBox MagSafe gaming clip uses a brilliant magnetic design. Consequently, if you have a MagSafe phone, it’ll attach and detach in mere seconds — without having to worry about adjustments. It is also lets you change the angle during gameplay and is designed to remain balanced without impacting the functionality of the controller’s buttons and switches.

Compatible controllers: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2

Compatible phone sizes: any MagSafe phone

One reviewer wrote: “I am a casual gamer that doesn’t own an Xbox. I invested in some controllers to pair with my iPhone and Apple TV. Playing with my iPhone was awkward. It was too close too far or the angle was just off. But this was a game changer. It folds flat to the controller so protects the joystick from impact if it goes the the floor. It has a great viewing angle and well balance for gameplay. And it makes a perfect stand for streaming hands free.”