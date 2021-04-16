It doesn’t matter how often you game or which consoles you have, your gear can make or break your experience. Whereas a cheap headset or a low-quality monitor typically lead to headaches (figuratively and literally), the best gaming accessories keep you comfortable, well-equipped, and playing at peak precision. Unfortunately, it’s a pretty broad category and the market is loaded with lesser options, so it’s easy to miss the accessories that’ll truly upgrade the way you play video games.

The best way to narrow them down? Reviewer feedback. The gaming community is always vocal about a product’s shortcomings — but on the flip side of things, they’re also the first ones to leave a comment when a headset, keyboard, controller, or gaming chair has changed their life. These 20 accessories are compatible with all different consoles. Some of them are gaming basics and others are extras that’ll bring your setup to the next level, but they all have one thing in common: They have hundreds (if not thousands) of five-star reviews from gamers who say these accessories are the best of the best.

Whether you game on PC, Xbox, PS4, or anything else, these are the accessories that will transform your gaming experience.

1. This headset hanger/USB charger

Keep your headset safe, your devices charged, and your desk clear. This brilliant headset hanger attaches to the underside of your desk using 3M adhesive tape or a screw; it then offers two hooks and three USB ports for quick, convenient charging. It even comes with bonus wire management clips so the power cables stay out of sight.

2. A colorful LED strip that syncs to your game

Install these color-changing LED strips behind your TV or your monitor for a way more immersive experience. They’re USB-powered, easy to mount using the included adhesive and clips, and have a listening mode that syncs the lights up with the sound effects from your games. “Added a lot of aesthetic to my gaming setup. Super easy to install and lots of light modes to choose from,” wrote one reviewer who called it a “cheap easy mod to add to any setup.”

3. This cheap charging dock for PS4 controllers

“So much better than a cable,” one reviewer wrote. “Controllers charge fast and it’s a good organizer,” another remarked. The BEBONCOOL PS4 controller charger is so popular, it’s a best-seller with more than 37,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating. It charges two controllers simultaneously and is compatible with the original PS4 controller, the Slim, and the Pro.

4. The most popular gaming mouse

With more than 19,000 reviews and a pretty affordable price tag, it’s hard to ignore the Logitech Hero gaming mouse. Gamers love it because it has 11 customizable buttons, programmable RGB lighting, and weights you can add or remove to personalize your resistance. Thanks to the unique mechanical tensioning system, clicks are crisp, clean, and rapid.

5. A gadget that turns your phone into a controller

Turn your phone into a portable gaming device with the Razer Kishi controller. It adds a D-pad and dual clickable thumbstick for precise, lag-free gameplay on most mobile devices and tablets. In addition to being cloud-gaming compatible, it also collapses for easy storage and feels especially comfortable in-hand. (This one is compatible with Android, but the brand also makes one for iPhones.)

6. The best mousepad for any kind of mouse

Whether you have an optical or a laser mouse, the SteelSeries QcK pad offers pinpoint accuracy alongside long-term durability. It’s made with a special micro-woven cloth that’s washable and nonslip, which is why Amazon reviewers have called it a “must-buy if you’re a gamer.” Get it in six different shapes and sizes, as well as five edge styles.

7. The best rechargeable battery pack for Xbox

For $20, you can stop buying AA batteries on a weekly basis, and you no longer have to deal with a dead controller mid-game. This rechargeable battery pack (compatible with most Xbox controllers) has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after more than 26,000 reviews. Each one provides up to 25 hours of playtime after charging for 2.5 hours, and because you get two, you’ll always have one ready to go. “This product is 100% worth buying. I didn’t think they would be this good,” one reviewer wrote. “The battery pack legit can last for a good 4 days.”

8. This full-size racing wheel with pedals

According to Amazon reviewers, if you love racing games, the Hori Overdrive wheel is one of the “best choices for the price.” Whereas the competition costs upwards of $300, this one includes a full-size wheel with 270 degrees of turning and included pedals — all for $100. It also has a built-in clamp system for stability. It works with Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows 10.

9. A curved monitor for a more immersive experience

“Best $300 I’ve ever spent. Period,” one reviewer wrote. “The picture, the clarity, everything is amazing with this monitor. It made my gameplay so smooth.” The AOC gaming monitor has more than 6,000 five-star reviews because of its vivid display, fast refresh rate, and ultra-curved shape that immerses you in gameplay. It’s also height-adjustable and has a three-sided frameless design for the ultimate in sleek setups.

10. These ergonomic grips for your Switch

The Nintendo Switch may be portable, but it’s not exactly comfortable to hold for hours on end — until now. The ZenGrip Pro from Satisfye slips onto your device to provide asymmetrical grips for proper wrist positioning and nonslip security so you can relax your thumbs, no matter your hand size. “Best grip I’ve bought for a handheld,” one reviewer wrote. “I can lay on my back in bed and still hold this comfortably.”

11. The “best controller ever made”

Designed for use with Xbox or Windows 10, the Elite Series 2 has been called “unbelievable,” “pure perfection,” and the “best controller ever made,” by fans. Yes, it’s an investment, but according to reviewers, its wireless design, 40-hour battery life, and tons of button customizations make it worth every cent. Use it through Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or with the included USB-C cable.

12. This microphone with 4.8 stars

Achieve crystal-clear audio for your Twitch stream or get the clearest possible communication with your teammates on Discord. Either way, the HyperX Quadcast gaming microphone “blows it out of the water,” according to a reviewer. Just plug it into a USB port and start talking; it has an anti-vibration shock mount, a tap-to-mute sensor, gain control adjustment, and a wide range of devices and programs it’s compatible with.

13. An ergonomic chair with built-in massage

The BestOffice gaming chair has gamers extremely impressed with the ergonomic comfort for an incredible price. It swivels, rolls, supports, cleans easily, and — the coolest part — has a lumbar cushion with a USB-powered massager. Get it in your choice of seven different colors, all of which assemble in about 15 minutes according to some reviewers.

14. These blue-light glasses for long gaming sessions

“As soon I started using these glasses the headaches and burning sensation in the eyes stopped,” one gamer wrote. “I totally recommend this product for long sessions.” J+S Vision glasses block blue-light wavelengths from your screen, which many attest helps them reduce eye strain, headaches, and disruption of the circadian rhythm. They come in several styles and lens colors.

15. A best-selling headset that’s compatible with almost every console

It doesn’t matter if you game on PC, Xbox, PS4, the Switch, or your phone — the wired HyperX Cloud Stinger works with all of the aforementioned. It’s also one of the highest-rated headsets on Amazon because it’s lightweight, extremely comfortable, has a swivel-to-mute microphone, and produces crystal-clear sound and passive noise-canceling abilities. “Sound quality is very crisp. You can hear footsteps coming from the exact direction as they are in the game. Voices and sound [effects] are very clear and there is no distortion when having the volume up loud,” one reviewer wrote. (HyperX also makes a wireless version for PC and Playstation.)

16. This Xbox stand that cools, charges, & organizes

This brilliant all-in-one stand is a must for the Xbox One, X, or S gamer. It holds your console in a dock with two cooling fans to reduce overheating. It also has dual controller charging stations and 12 slots for game storage in the back. Get it in your choice of black or white.

17. The “best keyboard” reviewers have “ever owned”

In the market for a new gaming keyboard? Amazon reviewers have called the Razer BlackWidow Elite the “best keyboard [they’ve] ever owned.” Thanks to its orange mechanical keys, it’s both tactical and silent, and it has RBG lighting as well as programmable macros for ultimate customization. Finally, it has a magnetic wrist rest made from plush leatherette, which improves comfort during gaming and typing.

18. This memory foam seat cushion that makes sitting so much better

The Everlasting Comfort seat cushion has transformed workdays and long car rides for countless people, but it’s just as effective for the gamer. It’s made from heat-responsive memory foam and has a cutout for your coccyx to improve posture and minimize aches while you’re sitting. “WOW,” one reviewer raved. “Immediately felt the difference during longer gaming sessions. My back doesn't hurt anymore, my behind isn't screaming in pain, and my whole body just says thank you.”

19. This rechargeable PS4 controller that lasts 16 hours

A six-axis sensor, dual vibration feedback, a turbo button, an ergonomic design, an audio port, a microphone switch, a rechargeable battery that lasts 16 hours — the PICTEK PS4 controller seemingly has it all — and all for less than $40. According to buyers, these features make it the “best budget 3rd party controller” and a “must buy” for someone who prefers the feel of a more substantial controller. (It also works for your PC if you use it with a cable.)

20. This VR headset with 15,000+ reviews

The Oculus Rift S displays virtual reality right in front of your eyes with bright, vivid colors — and it offers impressive precision and movement tracking no matter which way you’re facing. Each order comes with access to hundreds of games in the Oculus store. Currently, it has more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.4-star overall rating.