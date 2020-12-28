You need to play the most brutal fighting game for free on Xbox Game Pass ASAP

Xbox Game Pass has been cemented by Microsoft as the Netflix of video games . Tons of fantastic titles like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Among Us, and everyYakuza game have recently come to the service. Unfortunately, just like Netflix is that titles leave the service every month.

While only three games are leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of December, one of them is the most brutal fighting game of the decade: Mortal Kombat X .

Mortal Kombat X was released for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2015. It's the tenth entry in the long-running fighting game series that's infamous for its bloody combat. We've come a long way since a simple blood code, though. While pundits have mostly stopped persecuting games like Mortal Kombat X, the games have continued to get more and more brutal, featuring some vicious and gory fatalities.

Mortal Kombat X is particularly visceral with its X-Ray attacks and the series' trademark Fatalities, even with how over-the-top they are. It definitely pushes that M rating when it comes to violence.

The insectoid fighter D'Vorah is one of Mortal Kombat X's grossest fighters.

While 2019's Mortal Kombat 11 is just as gory, it's also a bit more playful in tone. While Mortal Kombat X jokes about its violence as well, the darker aesthetic and subject matter make this fighting game feel even more brutal than its contemporaries. Every game in the series also changes the mechanics slightly, so having a sequel doesn't immediately invalidate this game.

The game isn't all just violence though. It's very enjoyable to master as a 1v1 fighting game. While you can enjoy the game by button mashing if you're a casual, more skilled players can learn the intricacies of combat and learn how to balance the Energy Meter and Stamina meter to get the most out of their special moves.

It also features a bombastic and entertaining story mode. While this is technically the second part of a trilogy, you can still enjoy it as a newcomer as it introduces a new generation of fighters like Cassie Cage, the daughter of classic Mortal Kombat characters Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade.

Players fight the disgraced Elder God Shinnok as his loyal sorcerer Quan Chi as they attempt to invade Earthrealm years after the events of Mortal Kombat 9. Mortal Kombat stories are always over the top and revel in the series' complex and interesting lore, and Mortal Kombat X is no different. You can enjoy it just like you would with any other schlocky action movie, and you can get through it in just about six hours.

It will also prepare you for the Mortal Kombat movie coming to theaters and HBO Max in May. Those that like traditional fighting games and don't mind a bit of gore will find a lot to enjoy with Mortal Kombat X and its short but sweet story mode before it leaves Xbox Game Pass on December 30.

If you want to continue playing after that date and spend time in its multiplayer are Krypt modes, then Xbox Game Pass members can buy Mortal Kombat X at a TK percent discount and carry over all of their progress and save data. If you pick up its DLC, you'll gain access to some awesome fighters like Jason Vorhees from Friday the 13th and the Xenomorph from Alien.