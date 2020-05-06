Everything you need to know about Mortal Kombat 11's Aftermath expansion

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NeatherRealm Studios aren't done with Mortal Kombat 11 just yet. Even though the Kombat Pack of DLC characters wrapped up in March with the launch of Spawn, the studios revealed a new Mortal Kombat 11 called Aftermath on Wednesday. This meaty DLC not only brings a new storyline to experience, but new stages, fatalities, and characters like RoboCop as well.

The launch of Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath isn't too far away, so we've rounded up everything you need about the new story, characters, and more to help you decide whether or not it's worth picking up.

When is the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath release date?

The turnaround between Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath's May 6 reveal and the DLC's launch is a short one: It'll be released on May 26, 2020 which is more than 13 months since the launch of the game. The expansion is coming to every platform Mortal Kombat 11 is available on, which includes PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.

Mortal Kobmat 11 Aftermath will be available to buy on its own as a standalone expansion, but new players can also join in on the fun. The Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection also begins on May 26 and includes the base game, Kombat Pack, and Aftermath DLC.

What's Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath's story?

Spoilers for the plot of Mortal Kombat 11 follow.

The story picks up right where Mortal Kombat 11's bombastic narrative ended, with Fire God Liu Kang and Raiden prepared to restart the universe now that Kronika has been destroyed. Before they can, Shang Tsung interferes with the Fujin and Nightwolf, asking to be sent back in time to steal Kronika's crown before her death.

Shang Tsung is a villain that shouldn't really be trusted though, so this story certainly has the potential to go in some interesting directions. It also heralds the return of some fan-favorite characters and one surprising guest one, so it will definitely be worth checking out for fans of the series' lore.

What new characters are in Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath?

While Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath utilizes some of the Kombat Pack DLC characters, it also introduces several more to the roster. The first new character is Raiden's brother Fujin, the god of wind that first appeared in the critically panned N64 game Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero. The next new character is Sheeva, the queen of the Shokan who is half-dragon and sports four arms and first appeared in Mortal Kombat 3.

These characters both look fun and brutal to play, but the most exciting and surprising new character in Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath is RoboCop. He is the third guest character after Joker and Spawn, and is directly based on the character's appearances from the original films from the '80s, RoboCop and RoboCop 2. He's even voiced by Peter Weller, who played the character in the movies.

While the connection isn't immediately obvious, RoboCop's somewhat brutal nature does make him a decent fit for Mortal Kombat 11. He's the most exciting addition to a NeatherRealm game since Spawn was revealed for the Kombat Pack.

Robocop is being added to Mortal Kombat 11 in the Aftermath expansion.

What are Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath's new fatalities?

Aftermath will introduce two new kinds of fatalities to Mortal Kombat 11. The first batch are stage fatalities that will incorporate character deaths into the environments they are fighting in. In the trailer, we see one of these as Scorpion is lowered into a pool of acid. Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath will also herald the return of Friendships.

These are friendly fatalities that were added to Mortal Kombat 2 after the infamous backlash to the violence of the original. In Aftermath's reveal trailer, we see Scorpion grab a giant teddy bear as his Friendship. They haven't been fully integrated into a Mortal Kombat game since 1996's Mortal Kombat Trilogy, so this is another fun inclusion for long-time fans.

Does Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath have any other new features?

Aftermath will introduce new stages to the game. So far, the Soul Chamber arena and Klassic Dead Pool have both been confirmed. New character skin packs are also coming to the game as part of Aftermath.

Pre-orders net players the Eternal Klash Skin Pack, which includes "Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior," according to the press release revealing the expansion. The press release also teases that there will be "three new character skin packs to be released over time," though it doesn't go into any more detail than that.