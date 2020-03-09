Mortal Kombat 11 community welcomes Spawn with open chest cavities

"Holy shit, I'm crying! My god, I don't think I've blinked," exclaimed popular fighting game YouTuber Maximillian Dood in response to the new trailer for the newest Mortal Kombat 11 DLC character: the popular anti-hero with hellish superpowers called Spawn. That statement pretty much sums up the Mortal Kombat community's response to Spawn's debut.

We've known that Spawn would finally be coming to NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment's visceral fighter since summer 2019 when it was confirmed, but we got our first look at the character on Sunday during Final Kombat 2020 alongside the new animated movie Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge. The new Spawn gameplay trailer confirms that the character will be playable on March 17 for anyone who's purchased the Kombat Pack, with the character available for solo purchase a week later on March 24.

Mortal Kombat fans seem nothing short of blown away by Spawn's debut, and it already feels like the most exciting addition to a fighting game since Banjo-Kazooie came to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

In battle, Spawn wields his chains, necroplasm, and cape to great effect, enhancing what might otherwise be heavy melee attacks. He seems a bit slower than average but is capable of dealing a great amount of damage with his supernatural abilities, which also grant him a surprising amount of range and even maneuverability.

The responses to the trailer have been overwhelmingly positive.

YouTuber unCAGEDgamez said "this character is the greatest of all time, definitely worth the wait," in his own reaction video. SonicFox, who won the whole Final Kombat tournament, even took the time to tweet "Spawn looks sick as hell wtf" in-between matches.

Reaction from the wider community is just as positive. The trailer has already amassed almost 500,000 views and 28,000 likes at the time of this writing, and GameSpot's version of the same video has amassed more than 2.2 million views.

The overwhelming majority of comments on the video are extremely positive. User Demons Dance commented "the best Spawn has EVER looked in a video game. From his chains, to his Cape, to his necroplasm, he's fuckin perfect dawg," and has since garnered over 212 likes.

Considering his notable but definitely neutered appearance in the Xbox version of SoulCalibur II, many fans are pleased to see Spawn in his full bloody glory in Mortal Kombat 11. He's voiced by Keith David once again too!

Even Todd McFarlane, the creator of Spawn, is impressed with how NeatherRealm Studios has implemented the character into Mortal Kobmat 11. "I think he looks pretty BADA$$!" MacFarlane tweeted on March 8. "What do you think?!"

"There's lots of cool stuff," he told IGN in July 2019. "They've gagged me but I've seen it and he's going to do a lot of cool stuff, let me tell you. There's going to be a lot more red than just his cape."

The Inverse Analysis

McFarlane was spot on in his description, and almost everyone seems to agree that Spawn is an awesome character with a toolkit unlike most other charactrs in the game. All of the moves and costumes in this trailer were chock-full of references that will make any Spawn fan giddy, and the developers were clearly able to utilize his powers in unique ways to make for a standout fighter in an already great lineup of DLC characters.

It will be hard to top pawn if Kombat Pack 2 for Mortal Kombat 11 ever rolls around, but this is also an extremely high note to end the DLC pack on.