The 10 Best Baldur's Gate 3 Mods You Need to Install First

Baldur’s Gate 3 is in the running for the best game of 2023, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to improve. Whether you’re missing your favorite Dungeons & Dragons spell, wishing you didn’t have to leave any of your friends back at camp, or just looking for more customization options, modders have your back.

Here are our favorite Baldur’s Gate 3 mods to make an incredible game even better. Console players are unfortunately out of luck, as mods are only available on PC.

ImprovedUI

ImprovedUI enhances almost every aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3 with lots of subtle UI tweaks. The base file is particularly helpful if you use lots of other mods, as it updates the UI to allow for display of custom icons. Additional optional files lets you shrink or remove the minimap, display more item labels onscreen, and clean up the display during dialogue.

Better Containers

Better Containers makes tidying up your inventory much easier. NexusMods/pavelk

Like ImprovedUI, Better Containers introduces some fixes you might not even know you need, this time focused on your inventory. It enlarges the default container display, so you don’t have to scroll so much, makes changing sort options more convenient, and rearranges the container window to make it easier to drag.

Carry Weight Increased

Picking up mountains worth of junk is an essential part of RPGs like Baldur’s Gate 3, but your default carrying capacity means you may spend more time than you want selling and redistributing your goods. Carry Weight Increased does exactly what it sounds like to make that less necessary. Multiple versions of the mod are available, ranging from a 1.5x increase to a 9,000x increase that makes inventory space practically unlimited.

5e Spells

Dungeons & Dragons 5th edition has tons of spells that aren’t included in Baldur’s Gate 3, especially if you include the Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything source book. The 5e Spells mod adds a huge number of these spells to give you way more options to play with in and out of combat.

Fantastical Multiverse

You can finally play as a dragon-worshiping lizard puppy with Fantastical Multiverse. NexusMods/DungeonsAndSouls

Baldur’s Gate 3 already has a nice assortment of fantasy races to play as, but there are dozens more from D&D 5e that aren’t included. Fantastical Multiverse adds a whopping 54 more options for your character. It even includes some races from outside D&D canon, like four races from Final Fantasy 14.

More Frequent Feats

Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 offer bonuses that can complement your playstyle or open a whole new one to mix in. The only downside is that you can only get three at max level (four if you’re a Fighter). More Frequent Feats grants you a Feat every two levels, instead of every three like the base game, so you’ll end up with six at max level. It definitely makes Baldur’s Gate 3 easier, so use it with caution if you’re looking for a challenge.

Party Limit Begone

If you can’t stand the thought of so many companions being bored back at camp while you’re out adventuring, Party Limit Begone may be for you. This mod increases your maximum party size to 16, so you can roam the Forgotten Realms with a frankly ridiculous number of friends. As its NexusMods page notes, there are some events that force you to go back down to four party members, so keep an eye out for those.

Tactician Plus

Tactician Plus lets you make Baldur’s Gate 3 significantly easier or harder with modular difficulty tweaks. It’s a great companion to Party Limit Begone and More Frequent Feats to keep your powered-up party from steamrolling every challenge in the game.

Daughter of Lolth - Minthara

Daughter of Lolth lets you party with Minthara with a clean conscience. Larian Studios

Minthara is one of the strongest party members in Baldur’s Gate 3. The only problem is, you have to commit mass murder to get her on your side. This mod lets you add the powerful Paladin to your crew with zero atrocities, and it comes in two flavors. One adds an event where Minthara appears at Moonrise Towers to join your party, and the other simply lets you summon her with a magic ring.

No Romance Limit

Baldur’s Gate 3 has some of the most smoochable party members of all time. Unfortunately, once you settle down with one companion, it will lock you out of relationships with most others. No Romance Limit lets you date multiple partners, for those who are down for some fantasy polyamory.

