Everyone You Can Smooch in Baldur’s Gate 3 — and How to Earn Their Approval

One vital question for any party-based RPG is always what romance options you have, and Baldur’s Gate 3 sure does have them in spades. Every single party member in the game can be romanced regardless of the gender or race of your character.

Just like in real life, it’s not a simple process, and you’ll need to put in some work for your budding romance. We’ll walk through some general info on how to start romances in Baldur’s Gate 3, and how each character works.

How to Start a Romance in Baldur’s Gate 3

The key to romancing your companions is building a high approval rating. Larian Studios

While there are romance options outside of the main party they typically only result in quick flings, while each of your companions can enter a relationship with your character. The key to starting a romance lies in a companion’s approval rating, which goes up as you take actions they like and goes down as you do things they dislike. When you make decisions in Baldur’s Gate 3 you’ll often see notices popping up saying which companions approve and which don’t.

As you build approval you’ll need to make sure you’re heading back to your camp often. Many romance scenes will play out automatically as you enter camp or when you go to bed, and there are also dialogue options to exhaust with each companion that can contribute to your approval or romance.

A key step in most romances lies at the end of Act 1 when you side with either the Goblins or Tieflings and complete the questline. If you side with the Tieflings there will be a party after the battle, so make sure to talk to the companion you want to romance at this party and choose whatever dialogue options support meeting them that night. If you side with the Goblins, however, you’ll need to find another time to further your romances, as almost everyone will be in a dour mood. Siding with the goblins is the only way to romance Minthara, on the other hand.

The most important thing to keep in mind for whoever you romance is the kind of actions they like, as their approval rating is vital. We’ll dive into the likes and dislikes of each character below, as well as how to recruit them.

As a quick note, two late-game party members, Minsc and Jaheira, are both romanceable, but there’s very little information on how to recruit them and then start a romance. We’ll update this guide with these two once more information is available.

Can You Romance Multiple Characters in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Yes, it is possible to romance multiple characters at once in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it depends on who it is. Some characters will be fine with a polyamorous relationship, while others not as much.

In our experience, Halsin and Astarion can be romanced at the same time, and if you romance Karlach, she’ll be fine with you sleeping with Lae’zel at the same time.

If you want to romance multiple characters it’s likely going to take a bit of experimentation to see what works.

How to Romance Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Lae’zel is the first companion you meet in Baldur’s Gate 3, as she joins you aboard the Nautiloid ship. However, do note you have to find her again after the crash to officially recruit here. Lae’zel is just to the North of your starting position, further to the North than Gale. She’s been captured by Tieflings and needs to be freed, which you can do through persuasion or combat.

Lae’zel is a very bristly companion that likes strength and forwardness. You’ll need to be direct and to the point to win her affection. If her approval rating is high enough Lae’zel will say she’s interested in you and you’ll need to pick the option “Are you...asking for séx?” and then “Yes, I will share my bed with you tonight.” This can happen at the party or at another time.

Likes

Vîolence

Insults

Rejecting sidequests

Direct actions

Dislikes

Taking on sidequests

Shadowheart

Actions that show weakness

Anti-Gith actions

How to Romance Astarion in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Astarion is one of the early companions you can find right near the crash site, just to the East of your starting position, after you fight through a group of Intellect Devourers. You can find him looking out over a cliff. Astarion is a wily rogue that tends to like some of the more “evil” actions you can undertake, but he’s still romanceable if you decide to be good.

At the party choose these options.

“Really? Saving lives is awful?”

“True, the goblins would have thrown a wilder party.”

“And what’s your idea of ‘a little fun’?”

“Alright, let’s do it. I’ll see you later.”

Here are Astarion’s likes and dislikes.

Likes

Making fun of others

Personal loyalty

Support after finding out he’s a vampire

Action in the interest of your personal survival

Dislikes

Heroic actions

Going against anything that he likes

How to Romance Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Gale is your primary magic user in Baldur’s Gate 3, and he’s found just North of your starting position after the crash. He’s a character with deep morals, and he’s very reactive to the choices you make in story quests. You’ll see his approval or disapproval notification more than others most likely.

At the party choose these options

“I’m sure you’re welcome.”

“I like the sound of ‘magical.’ What do you have planned?”

Here are Gale’s likes and dislikes

Likes

Morally good and “right” choices

Saving innocent, playing the hero

Giving him artifacts for his affliction

Petting animals

Dislikes

Morally bad or “evil” choices

Using Mind Invasion abilities

Breaching his privacy

How to Romance Shadowheart in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Shadowheart is the final character you can find in the starting area, and she’s a powerful Cleric that likes her privacy, but is surprisingly open to persuasion. Shadowheart, much like Gale, approves of good deeds, but she has serious tension with Lae’zel that can easily boil over. By and large, she’s one of the easier companions to gain approval with.

At the party choose these options

“Refugees?”

“Are you worried Shar won’t approve?”

“I’d be glad to.”

“I’ll find you after everyone’s turned in for the night.”

Here are Shadowheart’s likes and dislikes

Likes

Good and noble actions

Respecting her privacy and boundaries

Passing checks in Persuasion, Deceit, Religion, and Insight

Using Secrecy and Stealth, or thievery

Dislikes

Lae’zel

Taking unnecessarily cruel actions

How to Romance Wyll in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Wyll can join your party as soon as you reach the Druid’s Grove, as he can be found instructing children in swordplay at the Tiefling camp. Will is, yet again, another do-gooder that likes noble deeds, but he’s tough to romance as you need to reach a certain point in the main story.

When completing the Druid’s Grove questline you need to make sure to save Halsin from the Goblin Camp, and then the refugees, other choices will lock out his romance. With high approval, you can make the following choices at camp to romance him during the party.

“We should explore this bond in my bunk tonight.”

“It’s all right I just want to spend the night at your side.”

“Come closer. I’ll help keep your mind off your devil.”

Here are Wyll’s likes and dislikes.

Likes

Heroic deeds

Helping the weak or innocent

Expressing hate or dislike for monsters

Siding with Wyll

Dislikes

Evil deeds

Helping Goblins and monsters

Taking selfish actions

How to Romance Karlach in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Karlach can be recruited when you find her in the wilderness, between Druid’s Grove and Blighted Village. Go North from where you find Scratch the dog and follow the river to a little outcropping, across a tree trunk. Finding Karlach starts a quest where she wants you to defeat fake Paladins, and you have to side with her in this quest.

Like with Wyll, if you side with the Goblins as well, you can’t romance her. She’s a headstrong companion that revels in strength. Do note, however, that you’ll need to see her sidequest through in order to properly romance Karlach, as until you’ve found Infernal Iron and solved her heat problem, you can’t touch her. This means a proper romance won’t start until after the party.

Likes

Shows of strength

Helping people in slavery or imprisonment

Defending her or Tieflings

Helping children

Dislikes

Helping Goblins

Cruel actions

How to Romance Halsin in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

You’ll need to free Halsin as part of the Druid’s Grove questline, and after seeing that though you'll be able to have him accompany you into Act II. Eventually, he’ll join your party proper. Because Halsin doesn’t join until after the party, there are no choices there.

As you might expect from a Druid, much of Halsin’s approval revolves around respect for nature and animals, but he values kindness as well. Here are his likes and dislikes.

Likes

Protecting or caring for nature

Helping or petting animals

Kind actions

Helping children

Being supportive of him

Dislikes

Actions that harm nature or animals

Not respecting his Druid beliefs

How to Romance Minthara in Baldur’s Gate 3

Larian Studios

Minthara is definitely the odd woman out when it comes to romance, as she revels in cruelty and “evil” actions. It goes without saying that you need to side with the Goblins in order to romance her, so tell her the location of the Druid’s Grove and then help in the raid. While she can eventually join your party, her approval isn’t really important to the romance. It’s more the actions you take at the Goblin party. Talk to her at the party and choose the following options.

“It’s been a privilege to fight alongside you.”

“Embrace the change.”

“Open your mind.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC, and launches on September 6 for PS5.