Everything to Do in Baldur's Gate 3 Act 1, Before the Point of No Return

Baldur’s Gate 3 is an utterly massive game that spans well over a hundred hours, split into three different acts. Out of all three, Act I might be the longest, taking place across multiple massive areas that are all filled with sidequests, secrets to uncover, and companions to romance.

It can be hard to keep track of everything, let alone not wanting to miss out on seeing something before moving on to Act II. With that in mind, we’ve compiled a handy-dandy checklist to make sure you see and do everything in Baldur’s Gate 3’s first act.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Act I Main Quest List

One of the most important misseables in Act I are your Companions, who can easily be skipped on accident. Larian Studios

While you’re mostly free to explore as you see fit, Baldur’s Gate 3 does have a set list of “Main Quests” that need to be completed in order to advance the story. Of course, these quests can have branching outcomes and plotlines that lead to a differing story, but by and large, the framework will be the same for each player. Here’s a quick list of all of Act I’s main quests before we dive into more detail.

Escape the Nautiloid

Rescue the Illithid’s Captive.

Find a Cure

Ask the Goblin Priestess for Help.

Find the Githyanki Crèche.

Get Help from Auntie Ethel.

Get Help from Healer Nettie.

Help Omeluum Investigate the Parasite.

Rescue the Druid Halsin.

Save the Refugees.

Reach Moonrise Towers.

Everything to Do in Baldur’s Gate 3 Act I

Most of your time in Act I will be spent in Emerald Grove, helping or hurting the Tieflings and Druids. Larian Studios

Of course, there’s far more to do than just follow the main quest in Baldur’s Gate 3, and we’ve compiled a list of all the sidequests and activities you can tick off. Keep in mind, if you’re looking to do absolutely everything in Act I it’ll likely take you well over 50 hours, and that’s not including all the equipment that can be found via exploration. Below you’ll find a list for each area in Act I, with all of the activities you can find. We won’t go into specific detail on everything but try to provide some context where needed.

Do note that while you can visit both after Emerald Grove, the main story only requires you to visit either the Underdark or Mountain Pass, and it’s possible to skip one.

Aboard Nautiloid

Save the brain.

Free Shadowheart (Necessary to recruit her).

Defeat Commander Zhalk and obtain his sword.

Nautiloid Crash

Free Lae’zel (recruit her as a companion).

Find Astarion (recruit him as a companion).

Wake up Shadowheart (recruit her as a companion).

Free Gale from the rift (recruit him as a companion).

Unlock Speak With Dead and Talk With Animal spells. You’ll constantly use these throughout the game.

Investigate Dank Crypt (to the East of your starting point) and find Withers - This will allow you to reclass at any time at camp for 100 Gold.

Emerald Grove

Near Or In Druid’s Grove

Go to Druid’s Grove and meet Will, who’s training children with swords. (Recruit him as a companion).

Speak to Volo, which will make him move to the Goblin Camp. Then speak to him at the Goblin Camp, save him, and he’ll move to your camp.

Talk to Khaga and Rath. Learn about Khaga’s plan for the ritual. Rath will ask you to save Halsin.

Talk to the Strange Ox at Druid’s Grove.

Talk to Alfira and learn how to play an instrument.

Talk to Dammon (he’s needed for Karlach’s companion quest after recruiting).

Save the Tiefling from the Bugbear Assassin.

Rescue the child from the Harpies. Found to the Northeast of the Grove’s heart, keep going until you hear singing.

Absolute Cultists ambush you near the Grove.

Blighted Village

Find the Masterwork Weapon blueprints at the blacksmith’s home, and then finish them.

Find the book Necromancy of Thay.

Climb into the well and defeat the Astral Spider Queen and its children.

Rescue Barcus the Gnome from the Goblins and Windmill.

Find Scratch the Dog, who’s roaming just outside the village, and lead him to your camp.

Vanquish or recruit the trio of Ogres.

In the barn on the North side of town, there’s an “interesting” scene between a Bugbear and Ogre.

A cave outside of the village has an Owlbear and its cub you can interact with.

The Risen Road

Find and recruit Karlach. She’s at the end of the river over a log.

Help Karlach destroy the Fake Paladins that are hunting her.

Waukeen’s Rest

Save the survivors from the burning building. Just follow the Flaming Fist knights and clear the blocked door.

Find the Zhentarim survivors fighting off enemies, save them, and get the Missing Shipment quest.

In Northwest Waukeen’s Rest find the entrance to the Zhentarim hideout.

Free the artist in the Zhentarim Hideout. He’ll pop up later in Baldur’s Gate.

Goblin Camp

Find Halsin and free him from prison. Head West to find the prison when you enter the Sanctum part of the camp.

Rescue Volo.

Talk to the priest of Loviatar, found on the East side of the Sanctum.

Halsin will ask you to take out the three Goblin Leaders, or “True Souls.”

Race the Owlbear and free it from the Goblins. It’ll appear in your camp later.

Putrid Bog/Riverside Teahouse

Save Mayrina and fight Auntie Ethel.

Confront the Monster Hunter tracking Astarion.

Underdark

In the Underdark

Find the Selunite outpost.

Retrieve Phalar Aluve, the sword stuck in the stone.

Find the Arcane Tower and explore it.

In Arcane Tower, there’s a Stool of Mysterious Strength that you can destroy for a rare Club.

Find the dog’s grave near the Arcane Tower, and leave flowers on it.

Opposite the Arcane Tower, find the Festering Cove and the fish people worshipping a false god.

In Arcane Tower, interact with the Gith Disk, then show it to Lae’zel.

Find the petrified Drow and defeat the Spectator in combat.

Find the Myconid Colony, and choose to help the Myconic or the Duergar.

Help Gut defeat the Duergar, then either befriend or betray Gut.

Find the Gnome Thulla in the Myconid Colony, and cure her with an Antidote.

Find Baelan and save him from the explosive mushrooms.

Where you saved Baelan, you can also pick a rare mushroom and give it to Baelan to restore his memory, or give it to Shadowheart to unlock a special memory for her.

Meet Omellum in the Myconid Colony. He can give you a ring to protect your mind from the tadpole.

Find Sussur Bark for the Masterwork Weapon in the Blighted Village.

Find Icy Metal, Icy Heave, and Icy Crystal, then craft the Mourning Frost Staff.

Eliminate Nere and bring his head to the Myconid.

Grymforge

Obtain the Sergeant’s boots.

Save the Grymforge Gnomes, then report back to Thulla at the Myconic Colony.

Find the Runepowder Gnome, past the hidden kitchen area.

Find the Adamantine Forge and two pieces of Mithril Ore. Then defeat Grym in battle (use one character to aggro Grym onto the hammer platform, then another character to pull the lever and drop the hammer on him.)

Help the cursed monk

Mountain Pass

Find the Githyanki Creche and investigate it. It’s a lengthy section that ties into Lae’Zel’s companion quest.

Steal a Githyanki egg for the woman in the pass.

Find the Blood of Lathander mace.

Speak with Elminster at the entrance to the Shadow-Cursed Lands (part of Gale’s quest).

Baldur’s Gate 3 is currently available on PC, and launches for PS5 on September 6.