The Back 4 Blood beta ends soon — here's what we know about the next one

Left 4 Dead is dead, long live Back 4 Blood. Developer Turtle Rock Studios has spiritually revived their iconic Left 4 Dead series as Back 4 Blood, which is yet another 4-player zombie shooter. The two series share an ample amount of DNA, but don’t appear to narratively overlap just yet.

Players got their first chance to experience the new franchise firsthand with the Back 4 Blood Open Beta. It began on August 12, but when will the Open Beta conclude? Will there be more beta testing later? And will your progress carry over to the full game?

Here’s everything we know about the future of the Back 4 Blood open beta.

When is the Back 4 Blood Open Beta end date and time?

Sadly, the Back 4 Blood Open Beta will conclude at 3 p.m. Eastern on August 16, 2021.

If you want to know how that translates to your local region, you can check out the official chart below:

You can use this chart to see the exact time when the Back 4 Blood beta will conclude in your timezone. WB Games

Will there be a second Back 4 Blood Open Beta?

If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy Back 4 Blood during the Open Beta, then you’re out of luck. From what we know currently, there will not be another Open Beta. Back 4 Blood will officially launch on October 12, 2021.

You might be able to slightly quench the sadness for not being able to play more Back 4 Blood if you choose to pre-order the Digital Deluxe Edition for $89.99 or purchase the Ultimate Edition for $99.99. Both upgraded versions of the game will grant you four days early access to the game, allowing you to start shooting zombies on October 8, 2021.

If what you’re craving is the ability to enjoy Back 4 Blood at the low, low, price of free like how you enjoyed the Open Beta, you’ll also be able to do that! When Back 4 Blood officially launches in October, it will simultaneously be available on Xbox Game Pass for Xbox One, Series X|S, and PC. All you’ll need to play is a Game Pass subscription.

The Game Pass subscription will feature the standard edition of the game.

Will your Back 4 Blood Open Beta progress carry over to the full game?

You possibly got a bit more into enjoying the Back 4 Blood Open Beta than intended and unlocked a whole slew of things. Unfortunately, those items will be lost to the ravages of time. Nothing from the Back 4 Blood Open Beta will transfer to the full game.