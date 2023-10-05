The Best Skills To Unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage to Become a Deadly Assassin Fast

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the first entry in Ubisoft’s iconic franchise in three years, bringing with it plenty of changes. Rather than the RPG style of the past three titles, Mirage returns to a focus on stealth reminiscent of the franchise’s early days. At the heart of Mirage’s story is protagonist Basim, whom players can turn into a master assassin through the game’s skill tree. With Mirage’s changes to how skills work, players may not know where to start. Here are the best skills to unlock in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and how to get extra skill points.

What Are the Best Skills in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage has three sections of the skill tree that cater to different playstyles. Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Mirage doesn’t have as extensive of a skill tree as its RPG-predecessor Valhalla, but you can still customize your playstyle to some degree through the game’s Skills menu. Mirage’s skills are broken into three distinct paths: Phantom, Trickster, and Predator.

The Phantom path focuses on increasing your lethality and efficiency in movement and inflicting attacks on the enemy. The Trickster path revolves around in-game resources, such as increasing healing capabilities or making pickpocketing easier. Finally, the Predator path heavily revolves around stealth and reconnaissance.

The Phantom and Predator paths are relatively straightforward, with only the occasional branching choice. However, the Trickster path immediately diverges into two separate branches.

When deciding where to spend your skill points, think about your playstyle and choose accordingly. That said, most players will find that the Phantom and Predator paths offer the most valuable upgrades as stealth and assassination are the core gameplay loops of Mirage.

Some skills feel essential for any player, though. On the Predator path, Enkidu Acuity 1 and 2 are both incredibly helpful for scoping out restricted areas, as they let Enkidu, your winged companion, see farther and mark enemies and points of interest quickly. On the Phantom path, unlocking at least the first Assassin’s Focus Capacity skill should be one of your initial goals, as it lets you take down three enemies at once.

Each path also has a powerful final skill to unlock, and if I can only recommend one, then you should go for the Predator path. Stealth Recon, the last skill on the Predator path, highlights enemies when crouching. This is a huge help when it comes to infiltrating heavily guarded areas and keeping track of enemies around you to stay undetected.

How do You Gain Skill Points in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

Finding Lost Books can help you unlock every skill in Mirage. Ubisoft

Unlike Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Mirage does not have an XP-based leveling system that lets you farm skill points. Instead, Mirage’s progression is narrative-driven, meaning when you complete pivotal moments in Basim’s story, the game will then grant you an allotted number of skill points. So the best way to unlock new skills in Mirage is to keep playing the main quest. However, there is one other way to get skills.

Lost Books are one of many collectibles within Mirage and can be turned into the House of Wisdom for Favor tokens and other rewards. And each Lost Book returned to its rightful home will get you a skill point. With the main quest keeping skill points to a minimum, finding Lost Books is a great way to power up Basim quickly in the early game and get an extra advantage over your enemies. So when you’re running around Baghdad, keep an eye out for the golden scroll icons on your map and consider making the brief detour to collect the Lost Books.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.