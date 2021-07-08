Development on a new Assassin’s Creed game was always inevitable. It’s one of Ubisoft’s biggest franchises — if not, the biggest — so it was bound to evolve sooner or later. What’s most surprising is that the next game in the series, Assassin’s Creed Infinity, will reportedly be an online platform that evolves over time, much like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, or more accurately, Destiny 2.

Since this will be such a major departure for the series, it’s unclear exactly how it will work. While Ubisoft didn’t quite acknowledge the report about Infinity being an online live-service game, it did confirm the game’s existence.

To answer many of your burning questions, we’ve rounded up everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Infinity, including its targeted release window, and more.

When is the Assassin's Creed Infinity release date?

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is “at least three years away,” according to Bloomberg reporter, Jason Schreier. Ubisoft

Most of the information available about the game thus far comes from a July 2021 Bloomberg report from Jason Schreier and several of his clarifying tweets.

When it comes to Assassin’s Creed Infinity’s release date, you shouldn’t expect it until at least 2024, according to Schreier. “It's important to note that we're at least three years away from this thing coming out,” Schreier said on Twitter.

Given the scope of the project and how early it is, Infinity might take even longer than that to develop and release.

Is there an Assassin’s Creed Infinity trailer?

Considering we’re still several years away from the game being complete, it’s too early for a trailer at this time. There’s always the chance that Ubisoft might release some sort of teaser during an upcoming Ubisoft Forward presentation. But don’t expect a full-on trailer until sometime in 2023 at the earliest.

Will Assassin’s Creed Infinity be an online game?

Assassin’s Creed Infinity will apparently evolve over time, serving as a platform. Ubisoft

Unlike the entire series up to this point, it seems like Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be an online platform in the same vein as many popular live service games of today. Think Minecraft or Rocket League.

“The future of Assassin’s Creed is live service,” Schreier said on Twitter. “Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec have teamed up for Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a huge platform planned to have multiple settings.”

It’s unclear if the game will be playable offline. Based on the reports and the current trends, it’s highly likely Infinity will require an internet connection, even to play solo. In terms of multiplayer integration, things are a lot more ambiguous.

Previous Assassin’s Creed games have featured multiplayer before — both in co-op and competitive formats — so it’s possible Infinity will do the same. But Schreier speculated that the final product could be a mix of things: “Assassin's Creed Infinity being a live service platform doesn't mean it's Destiny or Anthem,” he wrote. “There will still likely be solo narrative Assassin's Creed stuff — it'll just be part of Infinity.”

Schreier uses the word “likely” since a lot could change between now and release.

What are the Assassin’s Creed Infinity platforms?

Since Infinity is still so early in its development cycle, and won’t be ready until at least 2024, it’s a safe bet it will be a PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC game. It probably won’t launch for Nintendo Switch or last generation consoles, simply due to its planned release window.

What is the Assassin’s Creed Infinity setting?

Ubisoft could aim to cover numerous settings and time periods as the game evolves. Ubisoft

That’s the fascinating thing about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Unlike every other standalone game in the series that takes place during a specific setting and time period, Infinity will be different. It will reportedly cover multiple time periods and settings, changing over time.

This could mean that it will take place during one time period for a while before changing to another — perhaps in the way Fortnite rolls out its seasonal updates. The Assassin’s Creed series has already done this in the past, but instead of launching an entirely new game each time, all of the updates and new additions will fall under the Infinity umbrella.