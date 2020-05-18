Where to find each yellow booth for the Animal Crossing Stamp Rally

International Museum Day is being celebrated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons from May 18 through May 31 with Blathers' Stamp Rally, where you wander around the museum collecting stamps from yellow booths. Finding all of the locations can get a bit confusing, especially because the potential spawn locations are fixed, but the actual locations are randomized.

If you're having trouble finding some yellow Stamp Rally booths, here's where you can look.

What are the yellow booths in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? As long as you have turned in enough bugs and fish to Blathers so that he builds the museum — which should happen within your first few days in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Blathers' Stamp Rally should be available to you no matter how many creatures you have caught.

The event has players visit yellow booths, or stamp stations. They look like yellow boxes with a big red stamp on the side. Three will be placed in each of the museum's three exhibits (fish, bug, and fossil), making for a total of nine stamps. Collecting three in each exhibit awards the player with a special plaque of each type.

The nine potential locations are randomized for each player and seemingly on each day. If you're having trouble, here's a rundown of the potential spawn locations for the booths.

Where to find yellow Stamp Rally booths in the fish museum exhibit

In the fish exhibit, yellow booths have a chance of appearing at the following exhibits no matter how many fish you have in them:

Abyss

Big River

Coral Reef

Headwaters

Icy Sea

Serenity Tank

The Coast

The Deep

The Pond

Your Stamp Rally card will have clues about the specific exhibits within the museum you'll need to visit. Simply head to the locations it tells you to get your stamp. In my first run, I had to get stamps from the Coral Reef, The Pond, and Serenity Tank. Those last two were close together, though the Coral Reef was off in a corner of the museum that I did not visit often.

Where to find yellow Stamp Rally booths in the bug museum exhibit

Stamp Rally booths can spawn at any of the following locations within the bug exhibit. Blathers hates bugs, but he loves stamps enough to include the following potential booths:

Bug Farms

Butterfly Garden

Dragonfly Bridge

Giant Tree

Hiding Bugs

Quiet Bench

Sun-Peek Path

Shady Path

Singing Forest

The Lab

During my Stamp Rally, I had to find the Bug Farms, Shady Path, and Giant Tree exhibits. The Bug Farms one is somewhat hidden behind another exhibit, so be sure to scour each room when looking for a yellow booth.

Where to find yellow Stamp Rally booths in the fossil museum exhibit

Aquatic Reptiles

Cenozoic

Extinction Spot

Mollusks/Arthropods

Pterosaurs

Synapsids

Vertebrates

During my foray into the stamp rally, I had to track down the Synapsids, Pterosaurs, and Mollusks/Arthropods exhibits in order to collect my stamps. The fossil part of the museum is quite large, so it may take some time to find all three; Fortunately, given the layout of the fossil section of the museum, all of the booths are out in the open and can be spotted easily.

The Inverse Analysis — The Stamp Rally finally encourages players to explore the museum in a thorough way that the vast majority of players have not done. That's the main point of this Animal Crossing: New Horizons event. The rewards are superfluous, amounting to only three trophies you can hang on the wall of your house. While finding the randomized yellow booth locations can feel like an exhausting little fetch quest, it's also an opportunity to have some casual fun as you look at everything you've collected in your New Horizons career.