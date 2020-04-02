How to craft all 14 Cherry Blossom Festival recipes in Animal Crossing

As Bunny Day mortifies Animal Crossing: New Horizons players, those located in the Northern Hemisphere have a visual respite with the concurrent cherry blossom event. Unlike Bunny Day, which lasts from April 1 to April 12, the Cherry Blossom Festival runs from April 1 to April 10 and includes exclusive DIY recipes. These Cherry Blossom recipes won’t be available again until this time next year.

With that in mind, here are the exclusive recipes and how to obtain them, plus everything else you'd want to know about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Cherry Blossom Festival.

When is the cherry blossom event for Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the Southern Hemisphere?

We don’t know exactly when Southern Hemisphere players will get access to the Cherry Blossom Festival. Based on the schedule observed in fish and bugs, the Cherry Blossom Festival should begin in the Southern Hemisphere on October 1 and last until October 10.

Due to internet access being needed for seasonal events, the festival cannot be accessed via time travel.

How to get cherry blossom DIY recipes in New Horizons

There are currently two known ways to obtain cherry blossom DIY recipes. The first is that you might get a free one during the morning announcements as you start up your game on a new day. Unfortunately, that method is random, making it unreliable for completionists.

Cherry blossom recipes can also be found by using your Slingshot to take down wayward floating presents that can be seen across the island.

Once you start collecting recipes, make sure to accrue Cherry-blossom petals as well. The petals are necessary to craft the event recipes and they’ll only be available until April 10.

How to find petals in New Horizons’ Cherry Blossom Festival

For the event’s duration, all trees, other than those that bear fruit and Bells, will now grant Cherry-blossom petals. The petals will waft in front of you like bugs often do. To catch them, you’ll need to utilize your net tool, the one you usually use for bugs. Be careful, petals will disappear if you fail to them on the first swipe. Time yourself if you’d like a shot at crafting these beautiful recipes.

Cherry Blossom recipes: How to craft all 14

14. Blossom-Viewing Lantern

6 Cherry-blossom Petals

4 Hardwood

13. Cherry-Blossom Wand

3 Star Fragments

3 Cherry-blossom Petals

12. Cherry-Blossom Pochette

6 Cherry-blossom Petals

11. Cherry-Blossom Pond Stone

10 Stone

6 Cherry-blossom Petals

10. Cherry-Blossom Petal Pile

5 Cherry-blossom Petals

9. Cherry-Blossom Bonsai

Six Cherry-blossom Petals

2 Hardwood

3 Weeds

3 Clay

8. Cherry-Blossom Branches

8 Cherry-blossom Petals

4 Tree Branches

5 Clay

7. Cherry-Blossom Clock

5 Cherry-blossom Petals

1 Iron Nugget

6. Cherry-Blossom Trees Wall

10 Cherry-blossom Petals

5 Hardwood

5. Cherry-Blossom Flooring

10 Cherry-blossom Petals

20 Weeds

4. Cherry-Blossom Umbrella

7 Cherry-blossom Petals

3. Sakura Flooring

5 Cherry-blossom Petals

10 Wood

2. Sakura Wood Wall

5 Cherry-blossom Petals

10 Wood

1. Outdoor Picnic Set

10 Cherry-blossom Petals

Now that you know what you need, you'll be ready once you receive the corresponding recipe. So start gathering cherry blossom petals now.