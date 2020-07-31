Every new bug and fish coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in August

Another month is about to begin, and as such the bugs and fish available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons will shift once again. If you're dead-set on filling out your museum, selling them for bells, or just want to see all of the new creatures, these are the new fish and bugs in New Horizons you'll encounter starting August 1.

We're listing each bug and fish's name, location, and Bell value. While August is definitely a quaint month when you compare the number of new creatures to some previous months, there are 7 new ones you should keep an eye on.

Am I in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere? Right when you boot up Animal Crossing: New Horizons and create an island, you'll be asked whether or not you want it to be in the Northern or Southern Hemisphere. If you've forgotten which setting you chose, Northern Hemisphere players should find themselves in the middle of a warm summer, while Southern Hemisphere players should be experiencing the winter months.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons August fish - Northern Hemisphere

Northern hemisphere Animal Crossing New Horizons players will only have to worry about three new fish popping up around their island in August. They are some cool looking aquatic creatures though!

Moray eel (2,000 Bells) are found in the sea all day. Ray (3,000 Bells) are found in the sea from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Soft-Shelled turtles (3,750 Bells) are found in rivers from 4 p.m. until 9 a.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons August fish - Southern Hemisphere

Players in the southern hemisphere will not find any new fish in August. Several fish are still available to catch, but you won't be fleshing out the Aquarium part of Blathers' Museum with anything new during the month of August.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons August bugs - Northern Hemisphere

If you're in the northern hemisphere, there are only three new bugs that you need to keep an eye out for during the month of August in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Walker Cicada (400 Bells) are found on trees from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Migratory Locusts (600 Bells) are found on the ground from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Rice Grasshoppers (160 Bells) are found on the ground from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons August bugs - Southern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players that have set their zone to the Southern Hemisphere will only have one new bug to look forward to when August rolls around:

Tiger Beetles (1,500 Bells) are found on the ground all day.

And that's it! Overall, it's definitely the weakest month in terms of new fish and bugs yet, especially if you are in the Southern Hemisphere. That said, there are still some fun new additions in both hemispheres like the soft-shelled turtles and walker cicadas that you should keep an eye out for. Your main focus in August will probably be on the weekly fireworks shows or visiting other players' islands via the Dream Suite though.