New Among Us Hide N Seek game mode promises grisly mayhem

As announced during The Game Awards 2022 pre-show, Among Us is getting a new Hide N Seek mode. That’s right, the hit sleuthing game is expanding, and developer Innersloth gave us a taste of what to expect from it. The long-awaited mode will launch very soon, and it seems like it’ll be exhilarating, just as you’d expect from Among Us. The best part? Hide N Seek launches this December as a free update.

They’ll never find you here

The Among Us Hide N Seek update launches on all platforms for free on December 9.

Although Innersloth only gave us a short taste of the upcoming mode, there’s still plenty to be excited about. You can check out the Hide N Seek world premiere trailer below.

The new Hide N Seek mode allows you to play as crew members or the deadly imposter. As the mode’s name suggests, the crew members must do their best to hide from the deadly imposter who’s tasked with hunting everyone down.

The trailer gives us a brutal look at the imposter transforming into the deadly monster, top hat and all. We then get to see various gruesome clips of the creature picking off the crew members one by one. The imposter has limited vision and has three minutes to eliminate all the crew members.

It appears like some of the minigames from the standard mode will come to this one, though, Hide N Seek will certainly be more fast-paced.

The seeker is an imposter who must chase down the crew members. The imposter has three minutes to mow down the other players. Innersloth

Based on the trailer, this mode will require you to think quickly on your feet. But most of all, you better have your running shoes on because there will be a lot of sprinting around the ship, especially after the creature inevitably discovers you in your hiding spot.

The Hide N Seek mode has been in the works for quite some time and was originally supposed to launch as part of the now-canceled sequel.

Innersloth took to Twitter to reveal that this mode will include “a beanload” of new cosmetics and pets, along with the ability to pet your pets (which is arguably the most important part). Just don’t get swiped while you’re petting all the doggos — no matter how good they are.

The developer explains this is the biggest Among Us update of 2022.