After over a decade since the first entry, Alan Wake 2 has finally been announced by Remedy Entertainment. The sequel was revealed via an eerie cinematic trailer during The Game Awards 2021, with live-action footage depicting the game’s style. This game is still early in development but the fact that it’s happening is enough reason to be excited. Remedy has been trying to get this project off the ground for years now and the team is thrilled to be working on it. But when can we get our hands on it and how will it play? Here’s what we know about the exciting follow-up to Alan Wake.

When is the Alan Wake 2 release date?

Prepare for a spooky ride when Alan Wake 2 launches. Remedy Entertainment

There isn’t a specific release date for Alan Wake 2, but Remedy is aiming to launch it in 2023. Given the state of game development right now, it’s possible this game will get delayed, so we wouldn’t get too comfortable with the 2023 window. Either way, it’ll be a while before we’ll get to play this one, but hopefully, the wait will be worth it.

Is there an Alan Wake 2 trailer?

There is a trailer for Alan Wake 2, though it doesn’t feature any gameplay footage. Instead, it shows off some live-action shots that give us a sense of the game’s tone. If Remedy can replicate this footage in-game, it’d be a stunning accomplishment. Check out the trailer above!

What are the Alan Wake 2 platforms?

Alan Wake 2 will come to modern platforms. Remedy Entertainment

At the end of the aforementioned trailer, it was revealed that Alan Wake 2 will come to PC via Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. There was no mention of it coming to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Given its release window, it’s unlikely this will change.

It’s unlikely this game will run on Switch, but perhaps it might come to whatever Nintendo platform launches afterward.

What is the Alan Wake 2 gameplay like?

While we haven’t gotten a look at its gameplay, Remedy Creative Director Sam Lake did have some promising things to say about Alan Wake 2:

Whereas the first Alan Wake had horror elements in it, it was an action game. Alan Wake 2 is Remedy’s first survival horror game. Our take on the genre. Our opportunity to truly connect the gameplay and the story. It is a deep, layered mystery.

This is immensely exciting, as it means Alan Wake 2 will likely be scarier, with more tension and a greater emphasis on scrounging around for supplies. Some of the most successful horror games lean into the survival aspect like Dead Space, Resident Evil 2 Remake, and Alien Isolation. If Alan Wake 2 is anywhere near as good as those games, we’re in for a treat.