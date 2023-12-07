Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Is Coming to Netflix Sooner Than You Think

Get ready to experience the rebellion just a bit earlier than expected. Netflix is set to unleash the first half of Zack Snyder’s two-part sci-fi epic, Rebel Moon, this December, and the streamer’s rolling out the red carpet. In efforts to “eventize” its release, Netflix has nudged Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire out of its December 22 premiere and into a prime time slot. The film will now be available to stream a few hours earlier, hitting Netflix on December 21 at 7:00 p.m. PST (or 10:00 p.m. EST).

Netflix Geeked broke the news with a new teaser, offering a closer look at the sprawling cast that Snyder assembled for his epic. Sofia Boutella stars as Kora, a retired soldier whose peaceful life on a remote moon is suddenly threatened by occupational forces. A Child of Fire follows Kora as she traverses the galaxy in search of warriors that will help her defend her home, but audiences will have to wait a few months to see the epic battle realized in Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver.

The Scargiver is slated for an April 2024 release, so we won’t be waiting too long for the conclusion. What’s more, fans will be treated to a teaser trailer at the end of A Child of Fire, a strategy that will hopefully soften the blow of Snyder’s “crazy cliffhanger” ending.

“The truth is that movie one is a set-up for movie two,” Snyder said in a recent interview with Total Film. A Child of Fire functions as a primer for the battle to come, fostering connections with Kora, her allies and her enemies, and her home on the moon of Veldt, “so that when we actually have to fight and die [with] them, we care about them.”

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is hoping to get as many eyes as possible on Rebel Moon. The film will feature prominently on the Netflix homepage with a “digital billboard” from December 21 until December 25. Netflix wants Snyder’s project to be a cultural event of the kind the streamer hasn’t had in a while, although whether their strategy plays out remains to be seen.

Rebel Moon: A Child of Fire premieres on Netflix on December 21.