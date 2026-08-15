Marvel Confirms Rebooted X-Men Cast, Reveals 2028 Release Date

Ever since Disney purchased Fox in 2019, fans have wondered about the possibilities of introducing X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It started slowly with Deadpool, but in bits and pieces, the X-Men became more and more integrated. By the time of Deadpool & Wolverine, it was firmly established that the X-Men movies exist in another universe, one of countless universes that exist.

After that, multiple X-Men cast members were announced as part of Avengers: Doomsday, so the immersion is complete. But fans are still waiting for one thing: an X-Men movie that’s completely part of the MCU. After a long wait, Marvel is finally giving the fans what they want.

On August 14, at D23 2026 in Anaheim, Marvel Studios confirmed the cast for part of the line-up for a full X-Men reboot and also revealed the exact release date for the new film. Here’s what we know.

X-Men reboot cast confirmed

Inde Navarrette at D23 2026. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Here’s who was confirmed to be in the cast for the X-Men reboot. To be clear, these aren’t casting rumors anymore. This is 100 percent real.

Christopher Abbot as Professor X

Kit Connor as Scott Summers

Inde Navarrette as Rogue

Samara Weaving as Emma Frost

Maya Boyd as Storm

Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, reprising her role from Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Adam Driver as Nathaniel Milbury, AKA Mr. Sinister.

Previously, both Weaving and Driver had been rumored to be taking on roles in the X-Men reboot, making this official announcement a validation of those rumors.

Driver was not present at D23 for the actual announcement, but did call in remotely via video.

“When Kevin told me to show up for X-Men, I assumed he meant on set," Driver said, joking that he wasn’t actually at D23. “I’m here at Pinewood, on this very lonely soundstage...I’ll be right here, waiting for everybody to show up.”

Adam Driver jokes about playing Magneto

Adam Driver was rumored to be cast as Magneto in a future X-Men project. Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

While questions about the nature of the X-Men’s timeline in the new reboot are still without answers, everyone has probably noticed that there isn’t a new Wolverine cast (yet), and nothing about a new Magneto actor, either.

Driver seemed to joke about the idea of him hypothetically playing Magneto at one point, saying: “ Kevin and I have been talking for years about maybe joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And I think we finally found the perfect film at the perfect time. So I’m very excited to be playing Mag— Nope. Even better. Nathaniel Milbury.”

How all of this works with the current MCU remains to be seen. However, everything points to the main MCU Earth-616 timeline getting utterly reset after Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

X-Men reboot release date

X-Men will hit theaters on May 5, 2028. This represents the first new film in the new MCU timeline, following the events of Secret Wars. Some are already calling this “Phase Zero” to indicate that the complex canon of the existing MCU will be less important going forward.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.