When Marvel Studios returned to San Diego’s Hall H at this year’s Comic-Con, most of us expected a major announcement about its biggest upcoming project. That’s the franchise’s reboot of the X-Men, helmed by Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier: expectations for this story and its cast are appropriately high. Marvel wisely seems to be taking its time with its version of the X-Men — according to Marvel President Kevin Feige, they’ll form the foundation of a new MCU phase, so the franchise really has to get things right.

Still, that hasn’t stopped a few announcements from sneaking out here and there. Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theaters last week, introducing fans to Marvel’s first soon-to-be X-Man — or X-Woman? — Jean Grey (Sadie Sink). And another yet-confirmed casting followed suit over the weekend. Jean is apparently one of many telepaths set to appear in Schreier’s X-Men: the film will also introduce the yin to Jean’s yang, Emma Frost.

Samara Weaving is reportedly taking on Emma Frost in X-Men. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Ready or Not star Samara Weaving has reportedly been cast as Emma Frost, the “White Queen” of the X-Men universe. Her immense power as a telepath is just one of many very cool things about Emma: she can also defend herself with her Diamond Form, which hardens her entire body into an iridescent gem. Emma has lived a long life in the comics, and that tenure has seen her serve as both a villain — primarily leading the cabal known as the Hellfire Club — and a hero. Sometimes she’s a member of the X-Men; sometimes she’s even the headmistress of Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters. Her history with Jean (and Jean’s main squeeze, Cyclops) is also plenty fraught. In the 90s’ New X-Men run, Cyclops cheated on Jean with Emma, kickstarting a wild rivalry and one of the franchise’s most compelling love triangles.

It’s been 15 years since we’ve seen Emma take up a substantial role in an X-Men movie. She was a minor antagonist in X-Men: First Class (played by January Jones), but mostly took a backseat to the grudge match between Hellfire boss Sebastian Shaw (Kevin Bacon) and his disgruntled creation, Magneto (Michael Fassbender). Marvel’s X-Men reboot could be poised to remedy a lackluster introduction; with so much material to glean from, it could truly do anything with Emma.

The film will probably stick close to her villainous origins, but with someone like Weaving steering the ship, there’s plenty of room for a more sympathetic turn later. Marvel hasn’t outright confirmed this casting just yet, but it would be a great move for the MCU either way.

The first full MCU X-Men film does not have a release date.