Black Panther 3 Gets A Release Date And A New Star

Black Panther has always been a gleaming jewel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To this day, the first Black Panther movie is the MCU movie to get the most Oscar nominations, followed by Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. There have long been rumors of a third Black Panther movie, but Ryan Coogler has been a little busy winning even more Oscars with Sinners.

Still, that hasn’t stopped some big reveals from dropping. During an appearance on the Australian morning show Today, iconic actor Denzel Washington revealed Ryan Coogler was writing a part for him in Black Panther 3. He later called Coogler to apologize, but since then, Coogler has openly discussed their collaboration.

Now, at San Diego Comic-Con, we got a massive announcement about Black Panther 3. Here’s everything you need to know.

Ryan Coogler will return to the MCU with Black Panther 3, starring a brand new heir to T’Challa’s title. Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marvel’s Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige officially announced that Black Panther 3 is in fact happening. Ryan Coogler will return to direct, and Alien: Romulus and The Long Walk star David Jonsson has been cast as T’Challa’s son. The new movie, still just titled Black Panther 3 and stylized in the logo with Roman numerals, will premiere in theaters on December 15, 2028.

We actually saw T’Challa’s son in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a young boy named Toussaint (though his Wakandan name is T’Challa) who was living with Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) in Haiti. However, unless there’s a major time jump, Jonsson playing Toussaint wouldn’t quite make sense. This could be easily explained away, though. Perhaps T’Challa had an elder son he didn’t know about, or maybe this son is actually from another universe — the multiverse has opened a whole new realm of possibilities.

David Jonsson will play T’Challa’s son in the upcoming Black Panther 3. Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images

Black Panther established Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, prince of the hidden civilization of Wakanda. After Boseman’s tragic passing in 2020, T’Challa was written as passing as well, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dealt with the tragic loss of the character. That movie passed on the mantle of Black Panther to Shuri, and she’ll portray the hero in Avengers: Doomsday. Whatever comes next will be shown in Black Panther 3.

Denzel Washington may have accidentally revealed the truth about this new movie already, but at least now we have an official announcement from the studio itself. And while we may not know who Washington is playing, the new addition to the Wakanda crew that we did get is just as exciting.

Black Panther 3 will premiere on December 15, 2028.