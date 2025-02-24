Marvel Just Debunked A Huge X-Men Rumor

The X-Men’s live-action MCU debut has been a long, long time coming. At this point, it feels like we’ve seen everything except their official debut, including a non-canonical animated series, fakeout appearances, multiversal cameos, and post-credit teases.

Marvel is finally looking toward the real thing, and the only question remaining is what the mutants’ first big splash into MCU canon will look like. A wild rumor suggested the saga would begin with lesser-known characters, but a Marvel executive just offered an exciting clarification.

Jeff Sneider is a somewhat reputable source for Hollywood leaks. He was the first to confirm Rory McCann would replace the late Ray Stevenson in Ahsoka, and he teased the David Fincher-led Squid Game remake. Sneider recently broke another huge story on podcaster and YouTuber Jeff Rocha’s channel, claiming Marvel was developing a young-adult-focused X-Men series meant to air either before or after an X-Men movie. Sneider said the series would be “about the X-Men Academy and the training that goes on there.”

Marvel Exec Brad Winderbaum shot down a big X-Men TV rumor. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But no leaker gets everything right, and it appears Sneider was shot down when ScreenRant asked Marvel Studios' Head of Streaming, Brad Winderbaum, about the rumors of an X Academy series. “Right now, we are still working on X-Men ‘97 season 2,” Winderbaum said. “It's coming together amazingly, and the scripts for season 3 are insane. That is certainly scratching the X-Men itch for me on television. And there is an X-Men feature in development right now, so that is the focus of X-Men currently.”

That’s not quite a hard no, but it certainly feels like a bucket of cold water. And while that may be disappointing for any fans looking forward to seeing a new generation of mutants from the jump, the last part of this quote is what’s really notable. An X-Men feature is officially happening, and will presumably be the team’s proper live-action debut.

X-Men ‘97 is the current focus of Marvel’s X-Men TV slate. Marvel Studios

That doesn’t mean we’ll never get an X Academy series. Marvel just paused development on Strange Academy, another series focusing on heroes-in-training, so there’s room on the roster for such a show. But it looks like Marvel is smart enough not to put the cart before the horse. The X-Men will get the blockbuster movie they deserve, just like all the banner heroes that came before.