If the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer was just a little too action-packed, some new toy reveals afford you a much better look at Kirsten Wiig's DC villain Cheetah.

What Happened? — At DC FanDome this past weekend, Warner Bros. revealed the official trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, the delayed sequel to 2017's blockbuster Wonder Woman. Originally slated to open in theaters in June, the movie was delayed over concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic. For now, Warner Bros. is still committed to a theatrical release on October 2.

The trailer at last revealed Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, in her animalistic form. Until now, the film's marketing team kept her final look under wraps, sticking to Wiig wearing cheetah print outfits in certain action scenes in the movie. It is theorized, but not confirmed, that the prolonged secrecy was to ensure the post-production team can ensure the VFX look as good as possible.

Now, Wonder Woman 1984 finally isn't shy about confirming Wiig does, in fact, transform into a human cheetah hybrid. But the whiz-bang action scenes make it hard to get a glimpse of Wiig's Cheetah. Leave it to premium collectible statues and Funko toys to pick up the slack.

The Toys — Iron Studios, an established brand of premium collectible statutes for fans of genre movies, has unveiled the statute for Kristen Wiig's Cheetah in Wonder Woman 1984. In its collection of hi-res photos, fans can glimpse Cheetah's animal form without having to pause YouTube. The statue is now available for pre-order for $129.99.

Kristen Wiig's Cheetah, in 'Wonder Woman 1984' as a premium collectible statue from Iron Studios. Iron Studios

Meanwhile, Funko, which was among the first to confirm Wiig's complete transformation into Cheeta, is now selling the popular vinyl toy collectible version. Obviously, it's less detailed than Iron Studios' statue, but at a more affordable price point of US $11, it can't be beat. You can pick up Cheetah for yourself on Funko's website here.

The Inverse Analysis — In a much better timeline we'd have already seen Wonder Woman 1984. But due to poor leadership and people's unwillingness to cooperate with pandemic restrictions, we can only hope to see Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters in early October, which is a lot sooner than you think.

But because we're here in the darkest timeline, we're left to gawk at Cheetah's statue. It's a fine piece, for sure, but it seems to go best when paired with Gal Gadot's statue.

You can recreate the climax of 'Wonder Woman 1984' right in your living room or office space. Iron Studios