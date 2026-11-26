While it’s borderline impossible to imagine a reality in which the Big Two comics companies (DC and Marvel) prioritize narrative progression and allow their original pantheon of heroes to retire or permanently pass on the mantle, there’s always another option: Create an heir. Batman has Damian Wayne, Superman has Jonathan Kent, Spider-Man has given us a pick of several over the years (from the original Mayday Parker to Earth-6160’s Richard Parker II). But has there ever been a Captain America Jr.?

14 years after the release of The Avengers in theaters, several of the MCU’s original heroes now have kids of their own, as well as a few characters we’ve met since then. We met Iron Man’s daughter, Morgan Stark, back in Avengers: Endgame; Thor Odinson recently adopted a daughter of his own in Thor: Love and Thunder. Plus, T’Challa and the Fantastic Four have kids, too, not to mention the massive family drama of Vision and Wanda. And now, with less than a month until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, it’s clear that Steve Rogers’ son with Peggy Carter will be a big part of the proceedings. Did this happen in the comics? Kind of. Right now, there’s a small chance that this son of Steven might be inspired by a few different potential descendants of Captain America from Marvel Comics canon. Here are a few options.

There’s no telling what will happen to Steve’s son after Avengers: Doomsday, but there are a few possibilities from the comics to speculate on. Marvel Studios

James Rogers

Introduced in the 2008 animated film Next Avengers: Heroes of Tomorrow, James Rogers is the son of Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanova, born in an alternate reality (Earth-555326) where both of his parents (and the majority of the original Avengers) have been slain by Ultron, who now rules the world with the aid of an army of Ultron drones. Raised by Tony Stark in secret along with several other superhero children (including the offspring of Black Panther and Storm, Thor and Sif, and Ant-Man and the Wasp), James is thrust into action and forced to adopt his father’s mantle after the accidental deployment of the “Iron Avengers” robot squadron Tony Stark had created leads Ultron to their location. He and the rest of his friends ultimately end up recruiting the son of Hawkeye and a still-living Bruce Banner to help them defeat Ultron, saving the world and forming a new team of Avengers to deal with the threat of the Ultron army still subjugating the planet.

While introduced in an animated film, James and the alternate future he hails from were eventually introduced to Marvel’s Multiverse with 2010’s Avengers #1, heralded by Kang the Conqueror warning the present-day Avengers of a threat facing their children in the future. James is the platonic ideal of what a Chosen One superhero child looks like in these kinds of stories, and while it’s highly unlikely we’ll see Steve’s on-screen son pick up the shield and mantle (especially when Eli Bradley is still around somewhere in the MCU), his enthused reaction to the discovery that his Dad was a superhero in the most recent Doomsday trailer carries shades of James.

James Rogers is one of those few characters with the distinction of originating in an animated work before being adopted wholesale into actual comics canon. Lionsgate Home Entertainment

Ian Zola/Nomad

The only child that Steve Rogers has ever had in actual comic book canon, Ian Zola is the manufactured “son” of longtime Captain America enemy Arnim Zola, created in the savage pocket dimension Zola created known as Dimension Z. While temporarily trapped there himself, Steve Rogers discovered Ian and raised him for decades within the pocket universe, eventually helping him wage war against his biological father under the name of Nomad (a title Steve Rogers briefly adopted after becoming disillusioned with the United States of America back in the 70s). Since then, Ian has fully transitioned to Earth-616, recently showing up in the 2022 storyline Captain America: Symbol of Truth to help Sam Wilson fight A.I.M. and investigate an international assassination.

Arnim Zola was a secondary villain in both Captain America: The First Avenger and Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and it’s highly unlikely he’ll ever return to the big screen, with it being even less likely that his son might appear. However, the fact that Cap raised one of the children of his biggest enemy is a testament to how strong his convictions are and just how good of a father he’d be.

Arnim Zola has been one of Captain America’s longest recurring villains, so it’s a little fitting that raising his son as an unabashed hero is one of Cap’s greatest accomplishments. Marvel Comics

Ultimate Red Skull

The original Ultimate Universe was no stranger to making drastic changes to the source material (mutants being man-made attempts at recreating the Super Soldier serum, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver’s bizarre incestuous relationship, Reed Richards’ descent into villainy, etc.), but their interpretation of the Red Skull was one of the biggest. Introduced in Ultimate Avengers #1 back in 2009, the Red Skull of Earth-1610 was revealed to be the biological son of Steve Rogers, conceived between him and Steve’s then-girlfriend Gail Richards back in the 1940s, before Cap was lost during the war. Never given an official name in the comics, Gail and Steve’s son was taken by the U.S. government and trained as a super-soldier, an upbringing that eventually caused him to resent America and everything it stood for.

Eventually, he broke out of the facility that he was in and used a kitchen knife to flay his own face as a rejection of his father; however, when his ultimate plan to use the Cosmic Cube to thwart reality was diffused by the Ultimates, it was revealed that he simply wanted to use the powerful relic to rewrite history so that Steve was never lost in WW2, allowing him to raise his son properly and possibly avert his turn to villainy. Ultimate Red Skull is one of the most shocking and tragic depictions of a child of Steve Rogers, and thankfully there’s a less-than-0 chance that it’s the route Marvel Studios will choose to go in.

In the original Ultimate Universe, Red Skull isn’t a representation of the fascism Steve fought against but a representation of what that fight cost him back home. Marvel Comics

The decision to give Steve and Peggy a child in the MCU is both an emotional crux for the events of Avengers: Doomsday but also an opportunity to set up a truly happy, definitive ending for a superhero who will never have one in the comics.

Along with Thor and Iron Man, Steve’s journey to becoming a father tells us that the original six Avengers are no longer the youthful adventurers we met way back in 2012, as opposed to any set up for future adventures featuring their kids – although considering how these things usually go in the source material, anything is possible.

Avengers: Doomsday releases in theaters on December 18.