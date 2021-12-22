The Wheel of Time spins one last time for Season 1. The first season of Amazon Studios’ fantasy series is almost over. With one episode left, fans wonder what it means for the characters they have come to love over the past seven episodes.

Episode 8 is sure to answer some of the show’s biggest mysteries, but the season one finale can also create new questions that might be answered in future seasons. Fans of Robert Jordan’s bestselling Wheel of Time series might be clued in at what’s to come, but the show’s departure from the source material still leaves room for surprising twists and turns.

Here is everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 8, from its release date to how you can watch the Season 1 finale.

Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 8 release date?

The Wheel of Time Episode 8 releases on Friday, December 24.

Where can I watch The Wheel of Time Episode 8?

The Wheel of Time is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch all Wheel of Time episodes, including Episode 8.

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 8 release time?

Amazon Studios usually makes its new TV series and movies available to stream on Prime Video at 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

The Wheel of Time Season 1 finale will likely release on December 24 at 12 a.m. GMT, which means Episode 8 will be available to stream on Prime Video on Thursday, December 23 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Marcus Rutherford as Perrin and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

How many episodes are left in The Wheel of Time Season 1?

The Wheel of Time Season 1 consists of eight episodes in total. Episode 8 is the last episode of the season.

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 8 title?

The Wheel of Time Episode 8 is aptly titled “The Eye of the World.” The first book in Robert Jordan’s series goes by the same title, which hints at a full-circle moment for the adaptation.

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 8 runtime?

The Wheel of Time episodes can range from 53 minutes to over an hour in length, including the end credits. Episode 8’s runtime is not confirmed, but it will likely be around the same runtime as past episodes.

Zoë Robins as Nynaeve in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 8 plot?

As noted last week, Episode 7 revealed who the Dragon Reborn is. (Spoiler alert: It’s Rand.) Episode 8 will likely deal with the outcome of that revelation and what it means for the rest of the characters. We should also expect the Season 1 finale to set up or tease some Season 2 storylines.

Is there a Wheel of Time Episode 8 trailer?

There is not a trailer for Episode 8 of The Wheel of Time. You can rewatch the trailers below in search of scenes that we have yet to see in Season 1.