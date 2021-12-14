The Wheel of Time is coming to a close. With the first season of the Amazon fantasy series almost wrapped, the story and characters are dealing with bigger stakes than ever before, and fans are eager to see how the next part of their journey unfolds in Episode 7.

Adapted from the bestselling novels by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time finally brings to life the beloved story that fans have enjoyed for decades. By adapting parts from various books in Season 1, the show’s different approach has helped it be as immersive and surprising to fans as it is to newcomers.

Here is everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 7, from its release date to how you can watch the upcoming episode.

Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 7 release date?

The Wheel of Time Episode 7’s release date is Friday, December 17. The Wheel of Time debuts new episodes on Fridays.

Where can I watch The Wheel of Time Episode 7?

The Wheel of Time is available to watch on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video, exclusively. A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch all Wheel of Time episodes, including Episode 7.

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 7 release time?

Amazon Prime Video usually makes its new TV series and movies available to stream at 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Therefore, The Wheel of Time Episode 7 will likely release on December 17 at 12 a.m. GMT, which means the series will be available to watch on Prime Video on Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

What will Liandrin (Kate Fleetwood) do next in The Wheel of Time? Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

How many episodes are left in The Wheel of Time Season 1?

The Wheel of Time Season 1 consists of eight episodes in total. After Episode 7 premieres, only one more episode will be left of the first season.

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 7 title?

The Wheel of Time Episode 7 is titled “The Dark Along the Ways.” Here are the remaining episode titles for Season 1:

Episode 7 - "The Dark Along the Ways"

Episode 8 - "The Eye of the World"

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 7 runtime?

The Wheel of Time episodes have been as long as 53 minutes to over an hour, including the end credits. Episode 7’s runtime is not confirmed, but it will likely be around the same runtime as past episodes.

Will the darkness take over Mat (Barney Harris) in The Wheel of Time? Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 7 plot?

The Wheel of Time has spent the last six episodes setting up new characters and multiple plot threads, and we are starting to see the culmination of all that exposition at the tail end of Season 1. Episode 7 will likely explore this further, and we might get a real clue as to who the Dragon Reborn is and how high the stakes will rise for Moiraine and others.

Is there a Wheel of Time Episode 7 trailer?

Amazon has not released any new trailers besides those that premiered before The Wheel of Time debuted. Therefore, there is not a trailer for Episode 7. However, you can watch the previous trailers and see if any moments have yet to be seen in the past episodes.

