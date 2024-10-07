The Rings of Power covered a lot of ground in its second season. The Lord of the Rings prequel takes big liberties with the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, adapting the history of Middle-earth as it sees fit. That’s primarily seen in the forging of the titular rings. Tolkien’s appendices reveal that the Rings of Power took years, maybe even decades, to be created. In the Amazon series, however, Sauron (Charlie Vickers) manages to secure all the rings in what seems like a matter of weeks.

As Rings of Power Season 2 comes to a close, there’s very little standing between the Dark Lord and total domination. That obviously spells doom for the Free Peoples of Middle-earth, but it also means Tolkien fans will finally be introduced to the darkest villains in canon: the Nazgûl.

Those familiar with Lord of the Rings will recognize the Nazgûl (or ringwraiths) as Sauron’s dark servants. According to legend, the wraiths were once Men; after receiving Rings of Power from Sauron, their minds and bodies were irrevocably corrupted. After Frodo Baggins becomes the steward of Sauron’s One Ring, the wraiths hunt him across Middle-earth. They’re terrifying figures in their own right, so their origin is obviously one of the most anticipated storylines in The Rings of Power.

There wasn’t much time to tease the Nazgûl in Season 2, as Sauron had to work hard to even take possession of their nine rings. But with all the table setting out of the way, The Rings of Power Season 3 is poised to focus much more on the Kingdom of Men, and the figures that will eventually become Sauron’s lackeys.

Rings of Power Season 3 should focus on Númenor

The doomed kingdom of Men plays a larger role in Season 2. Will Season 3 honor that momentum? Prime Video

The first two seasons of The Rings of Power have focused mostly on the Elves and their struggle against Sauron, while Men, Dwarves, and Istari have taken a major backseat within the narrative. Characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) are major players in Tolkien’s story, so they’ll always be prominent in Rings of Power. But as Sauron launches the next stage of his plan, it may be time for the Elves to sit a season out and make way for the corruption of Men.

Season 2 especially sets the stage for the fall of Númenor, the island kingdom once ruled by those faithful to the Valar. With the modern-minded King’s Men (who resent both the Valar and Elvenkind) taking over, Númenor is ripe for Sauron’s influence. Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) has all but usurped the throne from Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). When we next see him in Season 3, his coup could be complete — and from there, The Rings of Power will likely adapt a major piece of Tolkien lore.

After Pharazôn’s ascension, Númenor will enjoy a brief period of prestige. According to The Silmarillion, Pharazôn will even defeat Sauron’s armies and bring the Dark Lord to Númenor as a prisoner. Of course, his hubris will inevitably lead to Númenor’s destruction. Sauron wastes no time corrupting the minds of Men, Pharazôn especially. Notably, Pharazôn doesn’t get one of the Rings of Power or become a Nazgûl in Tolkien’s written works, but The Rings of Power may choose to diverge from canon, tying his fate more directly to Sauron’s.

Who else could become a Nazgûl?

A handful of human characters are already familiar with Sauron’s darkness. Prime Video

Tolkien didn’t give any of the Nazgûl an actual backstory, so The Rings of Power has the freedom to make almost anyone a wraith. For a time, Theo of the Southlands (Tyroe Muhafidin) seemed like a prime candidate. There’s still a chance he could become a servant of Sauron, but The Rings of Power’s second season does notably set him on a good and noble path so his corruption may be off the table for now.

Pharazôn’s son Kemen (Leon Wadham) would be a more likely candidate to become an agent of the Dark Lord. His exploits on Númenor have positioned him as one of The Rings of Power’s most reviled antagonists, and as he becomes the lord of Pelargir, an old Númenorean settlement, he’s closer to Sauron than ever.

As for the rest of the Nine, it’s anyone’s guess. The Rings of Power could dedicate an entire season to their recruitment and eventual demise, and the show will capitalize on that potential sooner or later. Season 2 has set the stage for a majorly exciting new chapter. Let’s just hope that Season 3 gives it the focus it deserves.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now streaming on Prime Video.