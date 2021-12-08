Wheel of Time Episode 6 release date, time, plot, trailer, and schedule for Amazon's fantasy series

The Wheel of Time is Amazon’s fantasy epic that takes its characters, along with viewers, on a harrowing journey. Based on Robert Jordan’s popular fantasy book series, The Wheel of Time takes a slightly different approach in its adaptation from page to screen. The series is giving its characters fuller backstories and blending events from the first few books into its first season.

Therefore, the fantasy show keeps fans guessing as they watch Rosamund Pike’s Moiraine lead a group of potential “chosen ones” to uncover who will be the prophesied Dragon Reborn. With only two episodes until its finale, there’s no better time than now to watch The Wheel of Time.

Here is everything you need to know about The Wheel of Time Season 1 Episode 6, from its release date to where you can stream it.

Rosamund Pike plays Moiraine in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 6 release date?

The Wheel of Time Episode 6 will premiere on Friday, December 10. The Wheel of Time releases new episodes on Fridays.

Where can I watch The Wheel of Time Episode 6?

The Wheel of Time is exclusively available to watch on Prime Video. A subscription to Amazon Prime is required to watch all Wheel of Time episodes, including Episode 6.

When is The Wheel of Time Episode 6 release time?

Amazon Prime Video usually makes its new TV series and movies available to stream at 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

That means The Wheel of Time Episode 6 will likely release on December 10 at 12 a.m. GMT, which would make the series available to watch on Prime Video on Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Egwene (Madeleine Madden) and Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) attend to Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

How many episodes are left in The Wheel of Time Season 1?

The Wheel of Time’s first season has eight episodes total. After Episode 6 releases, only two more episodes will remain of Season 1.

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 6 title?

The Wheel of Time Episode 6 is titled “The Flame of Tar Valon.” Here is a list of remaining episode titles for Season 1:

Episode 6 – “The Flame of Tar Valon”

Episode 7 - "The Dark Along the Ways"

Episode 8 - "The Eye of the World"

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 6 runtime?

The Wheel of Time episodes range from 53 minutes to over an hour in runtime. Episode 6’s runtime is approximately one hour and two minutes, including the end credits.

Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) and Lan (Daniel Henney) look at a map with a new character Loial (Hammed Animashaun) in The Wheel of Time. Jan Thijs/Amazon Studios

What is The Wheel of Time Episode 6 plot?

The Wheel of Time Episode 6 will pick on where last week ended with Moiraine having to face the consequences of her actions from Episode 5. Mat will deal with his own darkness, while Egwene meets of the world’s most powerful women.

Is there a Wheel of Time Episode 6 trailer?

No, there is not a trailer for Episode 6. However, several trailers — embedded below — include scenes from throughout the first season.

