What If release date, start time, trailer, plot for the Marvel premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get weird. Like, really weird. What If...? isn’t just the MCU’s first animated show, it’s also the first anthology and the first story told inside the multiverse. But what time does What If release on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Episode 1 premiere.
What is the What If release date?
What If premieres on Wednesday, August 11 on Disney+.
What is the What If release time?
Like all Disney+ releases, What If will begin streaming at 3 a.m. Eastern. (That’s midnight Pacific time.)
Is there a What If trailer?
Yep. You can check it out right here:
What’s the plot of What If?
Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:
What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.
We also know that Episode 1 will focus on an alternate reality where Peggy Carter takes the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers and becomes Captain Carter. This multiversal superhero will apparently also serve as a recurring character throughout What If.
How many episodes are in What If?
Season 1 has nine episodes total, including stories about Marvel zombies, T’Challah as Star-Lord, Killmonger teaming up with Tony Stark, and more. Read our full breakdown of all nine episodes.
Who’s involved in What If?
The series is directed by Bryan Adams with head writer AC Bradley.
Who’s in the What If cast?
A cavalcade of MCU actors return to voice their animated counterparts, including Chadwick Boseman in what will presumably be his final performance. The only Marvel actors who we know are not voicing their characters are Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.
Jeffrey Wright also joins the MCU as Uatu (aka, the Watcher).
Here’s the full rundown:
- Jaimie Alexander as Sif
- Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter
- Angela Bassett as Ramonda
- Lake Bell as Natasha Romanoff
- Paul Bettany as Vision
- Leslie Bibb as Christine Everhart
- Josh Brolin as Thanos
- Clancy Brown as Surtur
- Don Cheadle as James Rhodes
- Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight
- Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark
- Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange
- David Dastmalchian as Kurt
- Benicio del Toro as The Collector
- Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis
- Michael Douglas as Hank Pym
- Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan
- Karen Gillan as Heist Nebula
- Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster
- Seth Green as Howard the Duck
- Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson
- Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow
- Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri
- Danai Gurira as Okoye
- Chris Hemsworth as Party Thor
- Tom Hiddleston as Loki
- Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer
- Rachel House as Topaz
- Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury
- Toby Jones as Arnim Zola
- Michael B. Jordan as King Killmonger
- John Kani as T'Chaka
- Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne
- Ophelia Lovibond as Carina
- Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer
- Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan
- Natalie Portman as Jane Foster
- Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye
- Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta
- Paul Rudd as Scott Lang
- Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner
- Kurt Russell as Ego
- Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue
- Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill
- Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes
- Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc
- Chris Sullivan as Taserface
- Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One
- Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine
- Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter
- Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw
- Taika Waititi as Korg
- Bradley Whitford as John Flynn
- Benedict Wong as Wong
Will there be a What If Season 2?
Yes! Apparently, Marvel is already working on a second batch of episodes, though we don’t have a release date for Season 2.