What If release date, start time, trailer, plot for the Marvel premiere

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get weird. Like, really weird. What If...? isn’t just the MCU’s first animated show, it’s also the first anthology and the first story told inside the multiverse. But what time does What If release on Disney+? Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Episode 1 premiere.

What is the What If release date?

What If premieres on Wednesday, August 11 on Disney+.

What is the What If release time?

Like all Disney+ releases, What If will begin streaming at 3 a.m. Eastern. (That’s midnight Pacific time.)

Is there a What If trailer?

Yep. You can check it out right here:

What’s the plot of What If?

Here’s the official synopsis from Disney:

What If…? flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways. Marvel Studios’ first animated series focuses on different heroes from the MCU, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles.

We also know that Episode 1 will focus on an alternate reality where Peggy Carter takes the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers and becomes Captain Carter. This multiversal superhero will apparently also serve as a recurring character throughout What If.

How many episodes are in What If?

Zombies! Marvel

Season 1 has nine episodes total, including stories about Marvel zombies, T’Challah as Star-Lord, Killmonger teaming up with Tony Stark, and more. Read our full breakdown of all nine episodes.

Who’s involved in What If?

The series is directed by Bryan Adams with head writer AC Bradley.

Who’s in the What If cast?

A cavalcade of MCU actors return to voice their animated counterparts, including Chadwick Boseman in what will presumably be his final performance. The only Marvel actors who we know are not voicing their characters are Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.

Jeffrey Wright also joins the MCU as Uatu (aka, the Watcher).

Uatu serves as narrator... and maybe more. Marvel

Here’s the full rundown:

Jaimie Alexander as Sif

Hayley Atwell as Captain Peggy Carter

Angela Bassett as Ramonda

Lake Bell as Natasha Romanoff

Paul Bettany as Vision

Leslie Bibb as Christine Everhart

Josh Brolin as Thanos

Clancy Brown as Surtur

Don Cheadle as James Rhodes

Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight

Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange

David Dastmalchian as Kurt

Benicio del Toro as The Collector

Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis

Michael Douglas as Hank Pym

Jon Favreau as Harold "Happy" Hogan

Karen Gillan as Heist Nebula

Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster

Seth Green as Howard the Duck

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson

Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow

Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri

Danai Gurira as Okoye

Chris Hemsworth as Party Thor

Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Djimon Hounsou as Korath the Pursuer

Rachel House as Topaz

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Toby Jones as Arnim Zola

Michael B. Jordan as King Killmonger

John Kani as T'Chaka

Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne

Ophelia Lovibond as Carina

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan

Natalie Portman as Jane Foster

Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Michael Rooker as Yondu Udonta

Paul Rudd as Scott Lang

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner

Kurt Russell as Ego

Andy Serkis as Ulysses Klaue

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Georges St-Pierre as Georges Batroc

Chris Sullivan as Taserface

Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One

Stanley Tucci as Abraham Erskine

Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter

Tom Vaughan-Lawlor as Ebony Maw

Taika Waititi as Korg

Bradley Whitford as John Flynn

Benedict Wong as Wong

Will there be a What If Season 2?

Will Captain Carter return? Marvel

Yes! Apparently, Marvel is already working on a second batch of episodes, though we don’t have a release date for Season 2.