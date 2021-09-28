While most of What If…?’s episodes up to this point have featured cliffhanger endings of some kind, there was something different about the way last week’s installment of the animated Disney+ series concluded.

The episode ended with an army of Ultron bots stepping through a cosmic portal, led by a being that not only seemed to be a cross between Ultron and Vision but also had possession of all six Infinity Stones.

It was a shocking conclusion largely because it wasn’t set up in any way by the main events of the episode. It has led many Marvel fans to believe What If…? Episode 8 will pick up where its predecessor left off and explain what exactly happened at the end of it.

All of which is to say that you won’t want to be late to watching What If…? Episode 8, so here’s everything we know about its upcoming Disney+ premiere — from its release time to possible plot.

When is the What If…? Episode 8 release date?

What If…? Episode 8 premieres Wednesday, September 29 on Disney+. It is the penultimate episode of the show’s first season.

The What If…? Season 1 finale is set to premiere Wednesday, October 6 on Disney+.

When is the What If…? Episode 8 release time?

The Ultron army seen at the end of What If...? Episode 7. Marvel Studios

What If…? Episode 8 debuts on Disney+ Wednesday, September 29 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is the What If…? Episode 8 runtime?

Marvel and Disney have not released the official runtime for What If…? Episode 8 yet. That said, the show’s first seven episodes have all clocked in somewhere between 30 and 37 minutes, so it seems safe to say that this week’s episode will stick fairly close to that range as well.

What is the plot of What If…? Episode 8?

While no official plot synopsis has been released yet for What If…? Episode 8, previous trailers for the show have hinted that its first season will conclude with an Avengers-style team-up between its various, alternate reality heroes. As of now, it’s hard to imagine a threat more deserving of that kind of reaction than the Ultron army introduced in What If…? Episode 7.

Taking all that into account, it seems very possible the show’s upcoming eighth installment could very well be an episode entirely dedicated to either explaining where this new Ultron army came from or bringing together a team to try and stop it.

Then again, thanks to the show’s anthology format, it’s hard to know what exactly What If…? Episode 8 may have up its sleeve. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Where can I watch What If…? Episode 8?

The emergence of a new Ultron army may force The Watcher to, finally, step in. Marvel Studios

Like every other Marvel series released this year, What If…? is a Disney+ exclusive title. Therefore, only paid Disney+ subscribers can stream the series’ episodes.

Is there a What If…? Episode 8 trailer?

No official trailer has been released yet for What If…? Episode 8, but there’s still plenty of footage from the show’s previous trailers that has not yet been used in the series’ first seven episodes.

Some of that footage has even featured heroes from the show’s past episodes interacting with each other, which means What If…? Episode 8 may very well see a team of the show’s various variant heroes coming together to fight the Infinite Ultron army shown at the end of What If…? Episode 7.

We will, of course, have to wait for What If…? Episode 8’s premiere to find out if that’s actually the case or not.