Netflix struck gold with Wednesday, Tim Burton’s supernatural drama focused on Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), the Addams Family’s dour daughter. Season 1 premiered back in 2022 and instantly broke viewership records. Fans were eager for Season 2, and while it took three years to arrive, it will premiere in two parts over Summer and Fall 2025.

But before Wednesday even had the chance to buy school supplies for her second year at Nevermore Academy, Netflix renewed the series for Season 3. Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s junior year, from when it could come out to what it might be about.

What is the Release Date For Wednesday Season 3?

Currently, there’s no release date for Wednesday Season 3, as Season 2 hasn’t even premiered yet. However, the three-year gap between Seasons 1 and 2 suggests it may be a while before we get to see Wednesday again. Netflix is notorious for taking its time making new seasons of its original shows — just look at Stranger Things — but perhaps this early greenlight is a sign that Season 3 will be fast-tracked and we’ll see it before 2028.

Wednesday Addams will continue her unusual academic career. Netflix

What Is The Release Time for Wednesday Season 3?

Wednesday Season 3 will probably premiere at midnight PT/3:00 a.m. ET, as is standard for Netflix original releases. However, certain high-profile releases do have different release schedules. The upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things will premiere at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET, so if Wednesday Season 2 gets enough attention, it’s possible its third season will also get the primetime treatment.

What Will Wednesday Season 3 Be About?

Season 3 of Wednesday was greenlit before Season 2 even premiered, which suggests there might be a big cliffhanger coming, as pre-emptively renewing the show means fans won’t have to wonder if they’ll ever find out what comes next. But even if there isn’t a shocking ending, fans can presumably expect to see more of Wednesday’s creepy visions help her solve a mystery.

Wednesday’s Season 1 dance scene sparked a viral trend, and got Lady Gaga on board for Season 2. Netflix

Who Is In The Cast Of Wednesday Season 3?

While it’s a safe bet that Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday Addams, no other cast member is guaranteed to return. Season 1 had a healthy body count, and several characters, including Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie), didn’t come back for Season 2. That may very well happen again.

Season 2 also set an impressive precedent for guest stars, with Lady Gaga joining the cast. There’s no telling who could join the roster for Season 3, but it’ll be hard to top that. We did get one hint from showrunner Miles Millar, who told Netflix’s Tadum that “We will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in Season 3!”

How Many Seasons Will Wednesday Have?

There’s no endgame planned for Wednesday yet, but it looks like it’s sticking to a one-school-year-per-season pace, meaning the show will either have to change gears after Season 4 or find a way to keep Wednesday at Nevermore. Maybe we’ll get to see Wednesday go to college or find herself in Europe.

Wednesday Season 3 does not yet have a release date.