When Wednesday premiered in November of 2022, it immediately smashed Netflix records. Maybe it was the apt timing, as it released the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, but it amassed the most streaming hours of any Netflix series in its debut week and spent 20 weeks in Netflix’s Top Ten.

It makes sense why. The show had big names like Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton, a thrilling mystery set at Nevermore Academy, and a list of guest stars as long as Cousin Itt’s hair. The show’s success was great for executives and fans, but it’s always been clear there’s one person who wouldn’t like it at all: Wednesday herself. Ahead of Wednesday Season 2 premiering on Netflix on August 6, the trailer for the series reveals this newfound fame is something she’s not exactly used to in her second year at school. Check out the full trailer below:

Set to the haunting opening scales from The Phantom of the Opera, we see how Nevermore Academy has changed in Wednesday’s sophomore year: there’s a new principal, her brother is now at school with her, and Wednesday is now hailed as “the savior of Nevermore.” Other students are copying her hairstyle, fan art is being tacked to her dorm room door, and all of a sudden, she’s the most popular girl among the outcasts.

But Wednesday soon has bigger fish to fry than her social standing. Season 1 established she experiences visions of the future, and this season her visions show her the grave of her roommate Enid — the closest thing to a best friend she has at Nevermore — and Wednesday knows that it’s all her fault.

Wednesday’s roommate Enid is in grave danger during her second year at Nevermore. Netflix

Netflix is betting big on Wednesday this season by giving it a two-part release with Episodes 1-4 premiering in August and the final four episodes premiering in September, and the first look at the series revealed at Tudum showed Haley Joel Osment as a murderer that Wednesday is determined to take down over her summer break, so clearly this is a jam-packed year for her.

Wednesday Season 2 has a lot on its plate, but with eight episodes and two months, she’s sure to crack the case and protect her friend, even if it means dealing with a few fangirls along the way.

Wednesday Season 2 Episodes 1-4 premieres (Wednesday) August 6 on Netflix.