Wednesday Season 1 and its new vision of the Addams Family accrued a huge fan base, much of it centered on Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday. The opening set of episodes left those fans with a lot of big reveals: Wednesday had exposed her new crush, Tyler, as a terrifying Hyde, the “normie” teacher Marilyn Thornhill was revealed to be the big villain all along, and shapeshifting principal Larissa Weems was caught in the crossfire.

So, where does Nevermore Academy go from here? The answer, apparently, is a PR blitz. Netflix released a new sneak peek at Season 2 in the form of a TV ad for Nevermore, and it features the school’s new principal, Barry Dort, as played by Steve Buscemi. Check it out below.

There’s a lot of new information here. We see that Pugsley is now a student, and that he has Uncle Fester’s power to manipulate and generate electricity. There’s an appearance from Enid and Wednesday, and a promise of a “fresh batch of eager young outcasts.”

But most importantly, this trailer reveals how Nevermore is handling Season 1’s tragedy: by blaming it all on the late Principal Weems. “Last year, this school, this sanctuary, came under attack, thanks to my predecessor, Larissa Weems,” Dort says. “I relish every opportunity to right her wrongs.”

Steve Buscemi as Principal Barry Dort. Netflix

Fans are also invited to check out Nevermore Academy’s website, nevermoreacademy.com. There, you can apply to be a student, learn more about students past and present, and get an inside look at what school events are coming up in Season 2, from a “Prank Day” to a “Day of Remembrance” to “Camp Outcast.”

It looks like Principal Barry Dort is the polar opposite of his predecessor. Instead of trying to integrate outcasts into normie society, he’s all about celebrating what makes outcasts different, even reinstating long-forgotten traditions like a “Founder’s Pyre Ceremony.” But how well will that play with the students in an increasingly normie world, and how will he get along with Wednesday? Will he be charmed by her outcast-among-outcasts demeanor, or will she clash with his gung-ho nature? Wednesday may never have been a joy to have in class, but this new regime may be a bigger threat to her than even those ominous texts we saw her receive at the end of Season 1.

Wednesday Season 2 Volume 1 premieres August 6, 2025, on Netflix.