How many episodes of WandaVision are left? Everything you need to know

WandaVision just changed everything with Episode 8, setting up a finale that could as explosive as Avengers: Endgame. As Episode 9 approaches, you may still be wondering exactly where we stand with Marvel's first Disney+ show. Well, look no further, we've got the answers to all your questions right here.

How many episodes are there in WandaVision Season 1?

Good question! The important thing to note is that, as far as we know, WandaVision is a limited series, meaning we're not expecting any more episodes beyond "Season 1." (This makes sense considering the basic premise of the show, which by definition has a limited run once Wanda snaps out of whatever it is she's doing in Westview.

That said, we do have a definitive answer. There will be nine episodes of WandaVision total, though we have reason to believe the last episode will be extra long (more on that later.)

How many episodes of WandaVision are out?

WandaVision has released eight episodes so far, bringing us from the 1950s all the way to the early 2000s in Episode 7 before ditching the sitcom parody premise for a very revealing Episode 8. You can watch all of them now on Disney+.

How many episodes of WandaVision are left?

Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision. Marvel

You can probably do the math for yourself, but with nine episodes of WandaVision total and eight already released, that leaves two episodes left before the season (and the series) is over.

That said, it's entirely possible the last episode will be extra-long, especially after Episode 8 increased the length from the usual 30 minutes to a 40-minute entry. Marvel previously said the entire series would run roughly six hours total, and Kevin Feige just recently said the plan is for each Disney+ season to run approximately that long. So even with the credits included, that still means we're due for at least one extra-long episode — unless the six hours thing was a misdirect.

Marvel is also set to release a behind-the-scene documentary special the week after WandaVision's finale. So there's that to look forward to as well before we shift gears into Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

How many episodes of WandaVision per week?

Wanda and Vision's kids, Tommy and Billy. Marvel

Aside from a two-episode premiere, Marvel only releases one new episode of WandaVision each week. So with two episodes remaining, that means we've got two weeks left before the whole thing is finished.