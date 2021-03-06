WandaVision's ending reveals a huge flaw in Avengers: Infinity War

The WandaVision finale crammed a lot into just 30 minutes. So now that the dust has settled and the Hex is broken, it's worth taking a look back at some moments that didn't register the first time around. To start, we should probably talk about a specific part of Vision and White Vision's big fight and what it reveals about an earlier chapter in Wanda and Vision's story.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for WandaVision Episode 9.

While Wanda and Agatha Harkness chuck magic at each other, Vision and White Vision duke it out over Westview. Eventually, Vision uses logic to diffuse the situation, but before that can happen, his evil doppelganger comes pretty close to killing the Vision in a very familiar way.

White Vision grabs Viz right by the Mind Stone and starts to squeeze. "You must be destroyed," he says, but Vision simply uses his density-control abilities to simply phase out of danger.

If you watched Avengers: Infinity War recently, you probably recognize this moment. At the end of the movie, Thanos tries the same trick on Vision — and it works. When Thanos grabs the Mind Stone and starts pulling, Vision doesn't phase away. He barely puts up a fight at all. So what gives?

WandaVision vs. Avengers: Infinity War

The obvious explanation is that the Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War, simply didn't realize this was an option. Call it an oversight in a movie forced to juggle several plot lines and dozens of superheroes.

It's also possible that Vision himself was physically spent by the end of Infinity War. He starts the movie by getting stabbed with an alien weapon that (temporarily?) disables his powers. Then he spends much of the film on an operating table while Shuri plays around with his brain. Finally, the love of his life kills him only for Thanos to turn back time and kill Vision himself.

That's a lot to go through. So it makes sense that Vision wasn't able to put up a fight — especially if he was still suffering from that stabbing at the beginning of the movie.

However, the real reason Vision didn't phase away from Thanos is likely because it didn't fit with the narrative of Avengers: Infinity War. The entire point of the movie is that the Mad Titan is an unstoppable force. No one can stop him. Not the Hulk, not Iron Man, not Captain America, and not Vision.

Sometimes, you have to defy logic to give a story the emotional weight it deserves, but that doesn't mean a TV show released years later can't point out that the saddest moment in Infinity War doesn't actually make much sense.

