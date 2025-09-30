A TV Legend's New Sci-Fi Series Just Got Even More Mysterious

When you are an established name, you don’t need to sell an audience on your next project. For what seemed like years, the only glimpse we had of Martin Scorsese’s latest movie was a single image of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone sitting at a table. People were still excited, though, because it was Martin Scorsese. A slow drip of information may be frustrating, but it can lead to a better viewing experience when a story is allowed to actually keep some tricks up its sleeve.

Apple TV+’s latest sci-fi series has been keeping its cards especially close to its chest. It’s only a little more than a month away, and we still don’t know what it’s about, what tone it takes, or even what makes it sci-fi. But because it comes from a trusted source, all this mystery just makes the show look even better.

Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is making a hard pivot in his return to TV. While his crime dramas had a sense of gritty realism, this new series, Pluribus, seems completely different. The series stars Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn as “the most miserable person on Earth” who “must save the world from happiness.”

Just what form does this “happiness” take? A teaser included a wordless scene where an unfamiliar woman licked every donut in a box, which made it seem like some kind of virus is being spread. Then, a week ago, we got a new teaser showing Seehorn’s character driving to a Las Vegas casino, where the giant LED marquee kept flashing, “WELCOME CAROLE.” We still don’t know much, but we know we have a Carole who appears to be up against the rest of the world.

The key art for Pluribus seems to suggest a “happiness virus” that Carole is immune to. Apple TV+

Now, the latest teaser shows Carole as she watches a drone pick up her garbage. So where are all the people? If everyone is so happy, what life are they living? If Carole is immune to this happiness, then why is she still living a somewhat normal life?

These dialogue-free teasers raise more questions than they answer, but they show Apple’s confidence in Gilligan as a showrunner. A trusted creator doesn’t need a detailed two-minute trailer that spells out the threat and everyone fighting it — it just needs to hint at what’s to come and remind viewers when to tune in. It definitely offers a more minimalist tone than Gilligan’s other works, but this is the streamer that brought us Severance. Now, it just might have a show that’s even weirder.

Pluribus premieres November 7 on Apple TV+.