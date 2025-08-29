The 10 Most Exciting Fall 2025 TV Shows To Keep On Your Radar

Traditionally, fall is the season for big TV returns: summer’s over, and as the weather turns colder, people spend more nights inside. Of course, in the age of streaming, you don’t have to stay inside to catch up on your shows, but nevertheless, the Fall Lineup persists. This is the season to make big swings, try new things, and finally make good on promises.

2025 brings all of this in spades. There’s the long-awaited final chapter of a classic sci-fi saga, a risky new project from a TV legend, and multiple spinoffs showing new angles on projects fans already love. Here’s everything you need to know to set your TV schedules for the rest of the year.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in the second act of Season 2. Netflix

We’ve already caught up with Wednesday Addams in the first part of Wednesday Season 2, and it was certainly full of woe. But the second installment seems to be the start of a brand new era for her. While she’s still on the hunt for the Hyde, she now has a new companion: the ghost of the late principal and secret shapeshifter Larissa Weems, Wednesday’s new spirit guardian. But the return of the always-stellar Gwendoline Christie isn’t even the most anticipated cameo in this new season: Lady Gaga is confirmed to appear in this last batch of four episodes.

Release date: September 3, 2025 on Netflix

Only Murders in the Building Season 5

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in Only Murders in the Building Season 5. Hulu

Just how many murders can happen in one apartment building before it affects the property value? Apparently, more than five, but that’s New York real estate for you. The hit Hulu murder mystery returns with a new case that hits even closer to home than usual: someone offed Lester, the beloved doorman, and it’s up to Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to find out who. As always, expect plenty of guest stars like Reneé Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Beanie Feldstein. And, of course, Meryl Streep in a great wig.

Release date: September 9 on Hulu

Gen V Season 2

Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau in Gen V Season 2. Amazon Prime Video

The Boys may be ending, but the children are the future. Eric Kripke’s college-set spinoff of the raunchy superhero series returns with a new season, a new conspiracy, and a new dean: Dean Cipher, played by Midnight Mass standout Hamish Linklater. After the tragic loss of actor Chance Perdomo, the show is acknowledging his absence by making the disappearance of his character Andre central to the plot. It’s a lot for this fledgling show to take on, but any show in the Boys universe is definitely up to the challenge.

Release date: September 17, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video

Alice in Borderland Season 3

Kento Yamazaki as Ryōhei Arisu in Alice in Borderland. Netflix

Alice in Borderland was Squid Game before Squid Game was Squid Game. The Japanese manga adaptation did the deadly playground game gimmick on Netflix back in 2020, and now it’s returning for a third season. The end of Season 2 seemed to wrap up the story as a whole, with protagonist Arisu and the other players waking up in a hospital, the entirety of the games presumedly just a shared delusion. But when they discovered the Joker card, signaling one final game, it became evident there’s still more to play. The series is quickly running out of manga to adapt, so this season may make or break the show as a whole.

Release date: September 17, 2025 on Netflix

The Mighty Nein

Critical Role’s second group of adventurers, known as the Mighty Nien. Amazon Prime Video

The team at Critical Role took a long-standing Dungeons & Dragons game and turned it into a successful livestream, then took that and turned it into a media conglomerate, then used that to create The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated series adaptation of the first campaign from the group of voice actors. With Vox Machina now working on its fifth and final season, the crew is back with Mighty Nein, an adaptation of Critical Role’s second campaign. While Vox Machina was a group full of classic D&D tropes like a giant barbarian and British elves, the Mighty Nein are a bit more scrappy, with characters like a goblin rogue, a sorcerer with a German lilt, and a lesbian monk.

Release date: November 19, 2025 on Amazon Prime Video

Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order

Jason Schwartzman guest stars in Talamasca: The Secret Order. AMC+

The third series in AMC+’s Anne Rice universe is Talamasca: The Secret Order, an adaptation of the author’s series The Vampire Chronicles. The Talamasca are the secret society tasked with watching supernatural beings across the world, and now they get the spotlight put on them entirely. We may have to wait til next year for The Vampire Lestat, the retitled third season of Interview with the Vampire, but this will definitely tide fans over: there’s even a guest spot for Eric Bogosian, who will appear as his IWTV character Daniel Malloy.

Release Date: October 26, 2025 on AMC

It: Welcome to Derry

Pennywise returns in It prequel It: Welcome to Derry. HBO

Before there was It, there was just Derry. Andy Muschietti is turning back the clock with It: Welcome to Derry, a prequel series showing the origins of Pennywise back in 1962. But despite the 60-plus year difference, Bill Skarsgard looks just the same as the murderous clown, and there’s yet another ragtag group of kids looking to uncover what’s really going on with all the disappearances happening. But there’s more to be had here than just an origin story: the trailer is full of Stephen King references, so it’s likely this will be the greatest show for King fans since Castle Rock.

Release date: October 2025 on HBO Max

Pluribus

Rhea Seehorn stars in Vince Gilligan’s sci-fi series Pluribus. Apple TV+

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is back, and this time he’s focusing on science fiction instead of just science. Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn stars in Pluribus, a genre-bending Apple original series in which “the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness,” according to the plot description. Details are still scarce about how exactly one saves the world from happiness, but considering how the tagline is “happiness is contagious,” it has the potential to be one of the most intriguing new shows this fall.

Release date: November 7, 2025 on Apple TV+

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things’ final season will release in three parts later this year. Netflix

It’s been so long since Stranger Things graced our screens that the once-tween cast now boasts directing credits, Tony nominations, and children of their own. But despite the long road, Stranger Things is finally coming back to finish the job. Season 5 is the final season of the show, and Netflix has a release schedule that’s fitting of such a historic event. Instead of releasing in two parts like Wednesday, Stranger Things Season 5 is premiering in three parts over three holidays: Part 1, Episodes 1-4, premieres November 26, the day before Thanksgiving; Part 2, Episodes 5-7, premieres on Christmas; and the final episode premieres on New Year’s Eve. So while we’ll have to wait until the last day of 2025 to finish this show, but there will be plenty of time to get hype about it.

Release date: Part 1 premieres November 26, 2025 on Netflix.

Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars in Wonder Man, a new Marvel Disney+ series. Marvel Studios

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s upcoming MCU series Wonder Man has been in development hell for a while now, but that’s nothing unusual for the MCU. Much like WandaVision, the series is a meta take on television itself, following actor Simon Williams (Abdul-Mateen) as he auditions for a role in an upcoming series also entitled Wonder Man. One of the details we do have is the fact that a familiar face will return: the show will feature Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, the false “Mandarin” from Iron Man 3.

Release date: December 2025 on Disney+.