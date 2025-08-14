Netflix is making us shiver with anticipation. Usually, the streamer is the champion of the all-at-once binge model, but certain high-profile releases, like Love is Blind and Bridgerton, have released episodes in batches. Tim Burton’s Wednesday is the latest series to be given the two-part structure: Season 2 Part 1 dropped on Wednesday, August 6, but fans have to wait until Wednesday, September 3 for Part 2.

At least fans now have a new trailer to pore over. The jam-packed clip takes a completely different tone from Part 1, shows a fan-favorite returning character, and teases a long-awaited guest star. Check it out below.

The last we saw of Wednesday, she’d just fallen off the roof of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. Apparently, she survives, as one of the first things she sees in the trailer is the deceased Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) appearing to Wednesday as a ghost. “This isn’t hell, Miss Addams, but I understand the confusion,” Weems says. “I am your new spirit guide. Surprise!”

While there are remnants of Part 1’s plot, like Wednesday cluing Enid in on her deadly premonition and her quest to track down escaped hyde Tyler Galpin, it appears that much of Part 2 will focus on the relationship between Wednesday and Weems. Wednesday’s previous spirit guide, Goody Addams, was much different; she was Wednesday’s ancestor from 400 years prior, and looked just like her. That pair formed an instant bond, while this relationship clearly gets off to a rocky start.

Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) isn’t letting her own demise stop her in Season 2 Part 2. Netflix

But that’s not the trailer’s biggest reveal. At the very end, a spooky voice says, “Beware, there will be a price to pay,” and that voice belongs to none other than Lady Gaga. Thanks to TikTok, the Oscar-winning singer and actress’ song “Bloody Mary” became synonymous with Wednesday Season 1 despite not actually appearing in the series. It wasn’t long before Gaga herself was announced as part of the Season 2 cast, and she even performed at Netflix’s Tudum event to promote the show.

Fans have eagerly awaited her appearance ever since. Now, it looks like Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is giving fans what they want and more: the return of an iconic, if evil, diva beyond the grave, and the introduction of a new one.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 premieres September 3, 2025, on Netflix.